पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:खेत के मेड़ों से शव लेकर जाना ग्रामीणों की मजबूरी

रारह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कारौठा में श्मशान की डगर भी नहीं है आसां, 60 साल से परेशान हो रहे हैं ग्रामीण

पंचायत समिति सेवर के अन्तर्गत ग्राम पंचायत जाटौली रथभान के गांव कारौठ में श्मशान भूमि तक शव यात्रा को ले जाने के लिए रास्ता नहीं होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वही शवयात्रा के दौरान शव को ले जाते समय लोग गिरकर घायल भी होते रहते है।

लेकिन 60 साल से अधिक समय से ग्राम पंचायत सहित अन्य लोगो ने ग्रामीणों की इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान तक नही दिया। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि करीब 60 साल से अधिक समय समय से ग्राम पंचायत जाटौली रथभान के ग्राम कारौठ में श्मशान भूमि के लिए शव यात्रा को पहुंचने के लिए रास्ता नही है। ग्रामीण शव यात्रा को मेड़ों पर होकर निकलते है। इस दौरान कभी-कभार शव यात्रा में शामिल लोग मेड़ों से गिरकर घायल होते रहते है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि खेतों में खड़ी फसल के दौरान शवयात्रा में बड़ी परेशानी आती है। श्मशान भूमि तक शव को जलाने के लिए लकड़ी व गोबर के कंडे पहुंचाने के लिए लोगो को सिर पर रख कर पहुंचाना पड़ता है। तब कही जाकर शव की अंत्येष्टि होती है। वही ग्राम पंचायत जाटौली रथभान सरपंच रंधीर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव कारौठ में श्मशान भूमि तक जाने के लिए रास्ता नहीं है, यह बात सही है।श्मशान भूमि की पक्की बाउंड्री बन रही है। साथ ही रास्ता के लिए कारौठ के लोगो से समझाइश कर रास्ता निकालने का प्रयास जारी है। शीघ्र ही गांव के लोगो के लिए श्मशान भूमि तक रास्ता मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें