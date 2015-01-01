पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:धुंध बढ़ने लगी, श्वांस रोगियों के लिए यह समय ठीक नहीं

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
अफगानिस्तान में बनने वाला पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 12 नवंबर तक सक्रिय हो जाएगा। किंतु इसका आगाज हो गया है। इस कारण हवा की गति थम गई है। धुंध बढ़ गई है। इसलिए मास्क अवश्य लगाएं। क्योंकि हवा नहीं चलने से धूल के कण स्थाई बने हुए हैं। इससे श्वास रोग और संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। विशेषकर श्वास रोगियों के लिए यह समय चिंता जनक है।

दो दिन से हवा की गति शून्य बनी हुई है। जबकि एक नवंबर से औसतन हवा की गति 0.2 से 2 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा थी। इधर, दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट का दौर प्रारंभ हो जाने से धुंध का टाइम पीरियड बढ़ता जा रहा है।

यानी शाम 7 बजे से धुंध छाने लगती और सुबह 8 बजे तक असर देखा जा रहा है। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया, जो गत दिवस से 1.3 डिग्री कम है। इससे दिन की धूप सुहाने लगी है। वहीं रात के तापमान में भी 0.3 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 11.2 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। आर्द्रता 74 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई।

