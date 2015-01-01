पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गोवर्धन ड्रेन पर रारह से सांतरूक गांव तक का रास्ता जर्जर, राहगीर परेशान

रारह4 घंटे पहले
  • 9 किमी सड़क पर जगह-जगह हो चुके हैं गड्ढे, जिम्मेदार बेखबर

गोवर्धन ड्रेन पर रारह से सांतरूक जाने वाले रास्ते पर करीब ढ़ाई साल पूर्व बनी 9 किमी सड़क में विभाग की अनदेखी के कारण जगह-जगह गहरे गड्ढ़े गए है। जगह-जगह सैकड़ों गहरे गड्ढ़े होने से ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सड़क गड्ढ़ों से छलनी हो गई है।

जबकि यह मार्ग आगे चलकर यूपी के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र ओल को जोड़ता है। इस मार्ग से करीब आधा दर्जन गांवों के लोगों का आवागमन होता रहता है। जगह-जगह गडढ़ों की वजह से मुसाफिरों को हिचकोले खाते हुए सफर करना पड़ रहा है। वही दुपहिया वाहन व साईकिल सवार गिरते-पड़ते रास्ता पार करने को मजबूर है। लेकिन सुनने वाला कोई नही।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करीब ढ़ाई-तीन साल पूर्व 9 किमी सड़क का सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से निर्माण कराया गया था। लेकिन ठेकेदार ने घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का उपयोग कर सड़क निर्माण तो कर दिया लेकिन कुछ महीने बाद ही सड़क उखड़ने लगी थी। इसकी शिकायत विभाग के अधिकारियों से भी की, लेकिन सुनकर अनसुना कर दिया।

वही छोटे-छोटे गड्ढों ने अब बड़ा रूप ले लिया है। 9 किमी सड़क में जगह-जगह बडे़ सैकड़ो गड्ढे होने से अब तो ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सड़क गड्ढों से छलनी हो गई है। जिसकी वजह से इस मार्ग से निकलने वाले करीब आधा दर्जन गांवों के लोगो को वाहन हो या साइकिल पर चलते समय हिचकोले खाते हुए सफर पार करना पड़ रहा है।

वही दुपहिया वाहन व साइकिल सवार गिरतें पड़ते रास्ता पार करने को मजबूर है। इतना ही नही विभाग की ओर से इस सड़क मार्ग पर पेचवर्क तक नहीं कराया। जिससे सड़क की हालत खस्ता बनी हुई है। कई बार संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को इस बाबत अवगत भी कराया लेकिन सुनने वाला कोई नही।

मजबूरन खस्ताहाल सिस्टम व गड्ढ़ों से छलनी सड़क को अपना भाग्य मानकर बैठे है। वही सांतरूक सरपंच मांगेलाल ने बताया कि इस खस्ताहाल सड़क के बारे में कई बार विभागीय शिकायत की जा चुकी है लेकिन सुनने वाला कोई नहीं है। इस सड़क मार्ग से करीब आधा दर्जन गांव के किसानों को फसल को बेचने व खाद बीच लेने के लिए रारह या भरतपुर जाना पड़ता जिससे उनको परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

किसान व व्यापारी वर्ग के लिए अहम है यह रास्ता : यह सड़क मार्ग आगे चलकर उत्तरप्रदेश के कस्बा ओल को जोड़ता है। बल्कि यह मार्ग अछनेरा होते हुए आगरा, परिखम होते मथुरा-आगरा मार्ग से भी जोड़ता है। जिसके चलते किसान व व्यापारी वर्ग को व्यापार के लिए यह मार्ग सुगम है। लेकिन यह मार्ग किसान व व्यापारी वर्ग के लिए मुसीबत बनकर रह गया है।

