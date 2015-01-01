पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bharatpur
  • The Person Who Kidnapped A Minor For Marriage, The Rape Accused, Life Imprisonment, The Brother Who Was Supporting, Was Imprisoned For Seven Years

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सजा:शादी के लिए नाबालिग का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म करने वाले को, दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को उम्र कैद, साथ देने वाले भाई को सात साल की जेल

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों भाइयों ने लड़की को एक दिन और रात अपने घर रखा

सेशन कोर्ट ने शादी के लिए एक नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर दुष्कर्म करने वाले युवक को आजीवन कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। घटना में साथ देने के कारण युवक के भाई को भी सात साल कठोर कारावास की सजा भुगतनी पड़ेगी। दरअसल, युवक घर से नाबालिग को ले गए। अगले दिन माता-पिता तलाश कर लड़की को घर लेकर आए।

जिसके तीन दिन बाद दोनों भाईयों पर दुष्कर्म की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई थी। जिसकी पुलिस ने जांच कर कोर्ट में चालान पेश किया। पोक्सो कोर्ट संख्या दो के न्यायाधीश गजेन्द्र पाल मोघा ने नदबई थाना क्षेत्र स्थित लुहासा गांव निवासी भीम सिंह को आजीवन कठोर कारावास की सजा दी है। साथ ही 50 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया है।

इसी प्रकार, उसके भाई विक्रम सिंह को 20 हजार रुपए जुर्माने और सात साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा दी है। विशेष लोक अभियोजक महाराज सिंह सिनसिनवार के अनुसार 16 अप्रेल 2018 की रात एक नाबालिग लड़की को उसके घर से विक्रम सिंह मोटरसाइकल पर बिठा कर अपने घर ले गया। जहां उसके भाई भीम सिंह ने लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म किया।

अगले दिन भी लड़की को अपने घर में ही रखा। दूसरी रात को उसे कुम्हेर बस स्टैंड के पास स्थित एक पंचर की दुकान में ले गए। वहां भी भीम सिंह ने दुष्कर्म किया। शादी करने और रुपयों का बंदोबस्त करने की बात कह दोनों भाई वहां से चले गए। इधर, माता-पिता लड़की को तलाशते हुए वहां पहुंच गए। अभिभावक को अपने साथ घर ले आए। इसके बाद 19 अप्रेल को थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी।

कोर्ट ने एक द्वारा दुष्कर्म करना ही माना
एफआईआर में लड़की ने दोनों भाइयों द्वारा दुष्कर्म किए जाने का आरोप लगाया था। ट्रायल के बाद कोर्ट ने फैसले में लिखा कि डीएनए जांच में केवल भीम सिंह द्वारा ही दुष्कर्म के प्रमाण मिले। साथ ही सामान्य तौर पर किसी लड़की से दो भाईयों में से एक शादी करना चाहता हो दूसरा दुष्कर्म नहीं करता। दूसरे भाई विक्रम सिंह द्वारा दुष्कर्म किया जाना संदेहास्पद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें