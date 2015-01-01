पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सब इंस्पेक्टर परीक्षा:संगीन मामलों में अनुसंधान और आईपीसी की धाराओं के सवालों ने उलझे एएसआई

भरतपुर42 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर. सब इंस्पेक्टर की परीक्षा देते सहायक उप निरीक्षक।
  • 200 पदों के लिए 159 एएसआई ही पहुंचे

रेंज में रिक्त उपनिरीक्षक के 20 पदों को भरने के लिए सहायक उप निरीक्षक से उप निरीक्षक पद की लिखित परीक्षा शनिवार को शुरू हो गई। भारी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था एवं सीसीटीवी कैमरों की निगरानी में मास्टर आदित्येन्द्र सीनियर सैकंडरी स्कूल में शुरू हुई इस परीक्षा में रेंज के 200 एएसआई को परीक्षा देने के लिए आना था, लेकिन 41 गैर हाजिर रहे।

दो पारियों में दो प्रश्न पत्रों की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्वक हो गई। तीसरे प्रश्नपत्र की परीक्षा रविवार को होगी। परीक्षा में खास तौर पर संगीन मामलों में अनुसंधान की कारगुजारी (कार्यप्रणाली) को लेकर सवाल पूछे गए। पहले प्रश्न पत्र में योग्यात्मक परीक्षा हुई जिसमें अपराधों की भिन्नता और समानता के संबंध में सवाल पूछे गए, उदाहरण के तौर पर-लूट एवं चोरी में क्या अंतर है, चोरी कब लूट है व लूट कब डकैती है।

आपराधिक मानव वध और दहेज मृत्यु में क्या अंतर है। दंगा को भारतीय दंड संहिता की किस धारा के तहत परिभाषित किया गया है और दंगा के लिए दंड का क्या प्रावधान है। पुलिस वारंट के बिना कब गिरफ्तार कर सकेगी, एक 12 साल से कम उम्र की लड़की के साथ हुए यौन शोषण व 12 वर्ष एवं 16 वर्ष से कम उम्र की लड़की के साथ हुए सामूहिक यौन शोषण में नवीनतम संशोधन 2018 के तहत किन-किन धाराओं के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

दूसरे प्रश्न पत्र में अनुसंधान की कारगुजारी को लेकर सवाल आए। बतौर उदाहरण- पंचायत चुनाव पूर्ण होने के पश्चात हारे हुए सरपंच प्रत्याशी ने जीते हुए सरपंच प्रत्याशी पर आरोप लगाया है कि उसकी टीसी फर्जी एवं कूटरचित है, तो इस मामले के अनुसंधान की कारगुजारी क्या रहेगी।

डकैती के वारदात में मुलजिमों की शिनाख्तगी की क्या प्रक्रिया है। आपके क्षेत्र में आगामी नगर पालिका चुनाव घोषित हो चुके हैं, आपको ज्ञात हुआ कि थाना क्षेत्र का दुर्दांत अपराधी अभी जेल से बाहर आया है, उसके खिलाफ न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किए जाने वाला 110 सीआरपीसी का इस्तगासे का प्रारूप उल्लेखित करें। अधिकांश सवालों में संगीन अपराधों को लेकर अनुसंधान की प्रक्रिया के बारे में पुलिस अधिकारियों से विधि सम्मत जानकारी चाही गई। वहीं आईपीसी की धाराओं के उपयोग को लेकर भी कई सवाल पूछे गए।

आज होगी तीसरे प्रश्न पत्र की परीक्षा
^सहायक उप निरीक्षक से उपनिरीक्षक पद की परीक्षा आज शुरू हो गई। पहले दिन दो पारियों में दो प्रश्न पत्रों की परीक्षा शांति पूर्वक हो गई, तीसरे पश्न पत्र की परीक्षा रविवार को होगी। आज आयोजित परीक्षा में रेंज के 200 एएसआई को शामिल होना था, लेकिन 41 अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण 159 ही शामिल हुए।
डॉ. मूल सिंह राणा, एएसपी

