राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत:इस बार 12 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन भी लग सकेंगी लोक अदालतें

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में अगली राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन 12 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन भी होगा। इस संबंध में राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। पिछली बार अगस्त में कोरोना के कारण सारी कार्यवाही ऑनलाइन ही पूर्ण की गई थी।

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में रखे जाने वाली मुकदमों के लिए 5 नवंबर गुरुवार से प्री काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। सभी न्यायालयों में दोपहर के बाद की काउंसलिंग का कार्य किया जाएगा। प्री काउंसलिंग का काम ऑनलाइन भी किया जा सकेगा। समझौता होने पर दोनों पक्षों को राजीनामे की हार्ड कॉपी पर दस्तखत कर कोर्ट में जमा करानी होगी या ईमेल और व्हाट्सएप से भेजनी होगी।

जिसके बाद कोर्ट दोनों पक्षों से ऑनलाइन बात कर राजीनामे की पुष्टि कर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत बेंच को फाइल भेजेंगे। जिन मुकदमों में एक से ज्यादा बार समझाइश की आवश्यकता होगी, उन्हें प्री काउंसलिंग बैंच को भेजा जाएगा। लोक अदालत के लिए गठित बेंच भी 12 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन काउंसलिंग कर सकेगी। प्री लिटिगेशन की एप्लीकेशन जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण (डालसा) के सचिव को ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन भेजी जा सकेगी। इन मामलों में विरोधी पक्षकार को डिजिटल नोटिस जारी किए जाएंगे। अदालतों में इन मामलों का कराया जा सकेगा ऑनलाइन निस्तारण

प्री लिटिगेशन में धन वसूली, बीएसएनएल, बिजली व पानी के बिल से संबंधित मामले। लंबित प्रकरणों में चेक बाउंसिंग, धन वसूली, एनएसीटी, वैवाहिक, भरण पोषण, घरेलू हिंसा, श्रम एवं नियोजन के मामलों का निस्तारण कराया जा सकेगा। कंपाउंडेबल एवं छोटे आपराधिक मामलों में ऑफलाइन प्रक्रिया ही अपनाई जाएगी।

