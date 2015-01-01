पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हर-हर महादेव:आज शनि प्रदोष, कल शिवरात्रि व 14 को सोमवती अमावस्या

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनि स्व राशि मकर में, शिवजी की पूजा करने से मिलेगी मुक्ति. अगले तीन दिन शिवमय

अगले तीन दिन शिव पूजा के लिए महत्वपूर्ण हैं। इस दौरान शिव आराधना से जिन जातकों की कुंडली में शनि खराब चल रहा है तथा वक्री होकर कष्टकारक है, उन्हें शनि प्रदोष का व्रत अवश्य करना चाहिए। शनिवार 12 दिसंबर को प्रदोष व्रत रखा जाएगा। प्रदोष व्रत भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद पाने के लिए रखा जाता है। 13 को मासिक शिवरात्रि है।

ये दिन भगवान शिव को समर्पित होता है। इस दिन मासिक शिवरात्रि का व्रत रखा जाता है। मार्गशीर्ष अमावस्या 14 दिसंबर सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग रहेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य राम भरोसी भारद्वाज ने बताया कि इस बार संयोग से शनि भी अपनी स्व राशि मकर में है। शनि की पीड़ा में शिव पूजन से राहत मिलेगी। आयु, आरोग्य प्रदाता और संकटों का नाश करने वाली होती है। अचानक आने वाली दुर्घटनाओं से भी शिव की भक्ति रक्षा करती है।

शिव आराधना करने से शनि के प्रकोप से मिलेगी राहत, पंचामृत स्नान भी कराएं
भगवान शिव वैसे तो छोटे-छोटे प्रयासों से ही प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं, लेकिन कुछ विशेष दिन उनकी भक्ति के लिए खास होते हैं। इन लोगों को शनि की साढ़ेसाती लगी हुई है। शनि का लघु कल्याणी ढैया चल रहा है। जिन लोगों की कुंडली में शनि खराब अवस्था में हैं। वक्री होकर कष्टकारक है, उन्हें शनि प्रदोष का व्रत अवश्य करना चाहिए। शनि प्रदोष व्रत के दिन ब्रह्ममुहूर्त में पवित्र नदियों का जल डालकर स्नान करें। पूजा स्थान को साफ-स्वच्छ करके पूर्वाभिमुख होकर भगवान शिव समेत उनके पूरे परिवार का पूजन करें। शिव का पंचामृत स्नान कराएं।

आंकड़े के फूल, बेल पत्र, धतूरा, अक्षत आदि से पूजन कर नैवेद्य अर्पित करें। पूरे दिन निराहार रहते हुए संयम का पालन करते हुए बिताएं। शाम के समय प्रदोष काल में भगवान शिव का विधि-विधान से पूजन करें। अभिषेक करें। इस दिन शनिवार है इसलिए शनि स्तवराज, शनि चालीसा या शनि के मंत्रों का जाप भी करें। प्रदोष व्रत की कथा सुनें या पढ़ें। प्रदोष काल सूर्यास्त से लगभग 1 घंटा पूर्व का होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें