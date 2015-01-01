पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव पर्व:आज रात 9 बजे से लगेगी तेरस, इसलिए भरतपुर जिले में कल मनेगी धनतेरस

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
भरतपुर में धनतेरस शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी। क्योंकि त्रियोदशी गुरुवार रात 9 बजे से शुरू होगी। इस बार पंचांग तिथि में गणना भेद की वजह से दीपोत्सव के त्योहारों को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति थी। क्योंकि इस बार दीपोत्सव 5 के बजाय 4 दिन का ही है। इसलिए कुछ लोग 12 और कुछ लोग 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाए जाने के पक्ष में थे। लेकिन, अधिकांश पंडित 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाए जाने के पक्ष में हैं। जबकि रूप चतुर्दशी यानि छोटी दीपावली और बड़ी दीपावली एक ही दिन शनिवार 14 नवंबर को मनाई जाएंगी।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. राम भरोसी भारद्वाज के अनुसार कार्तिक मास की तेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9.10 बजे आएगी और शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन रहेगी। इसलिए धनतेरस और धन्वंतरि जयंती 13 नवंबर को मनाई जाएंगी। जबकि दीपावली उस दिन मनाई जाती है, जिस दिन सूर्यास्त के बाद अमावस्या पड़ती है।

इस वर्ष अमावस्या तिथि 14 नवंबर शनिवार को दोपहर 2.17 बजे से होगी और दूसरे दिन सुबह 10.36 बजे तक रहेगी। इसलिए महालक्ष्मी पूजन शनिवार के दिन ही किया जाना शास्त्र सम्मत होगा। शनिवार को ही दिन उदया तिथि में चतुर्दशी होने के कारण रूप चतुर्दशी यानि छोटी दीपावली भी मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस पर कुबेर पूजन शुक्रवार को शाम 5.23 से 8.02 बजे तक किया जाएगा।

शुक्रवार को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी और प्रदोषकाल भी
शुक्रवार को तेरस की उदय तिथि और प्रदोषकाल भी रहेगा। इस दिन त्रयोदशी शाम 5:59 बजे तक रहेगी। भगवान धन्वंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। इसलिए शुक्रवार को ही धनतेरस और धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाई जाएगी। जबकि कई पंडितों का मत है कि गुरुवार को शाम 4:20 बजे तक त्रयोदशी समाप्त हो जाएगी।

