पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दुखद हादसा:स्पीड ब्रेकर पर अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी श्रद्धालुओं से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली, दो महिलाओं की मौत, 9 लोग घायल

भरतपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुम्हेर. अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली।
  • कुट्टी नगला से सिद्ध बाबा मंदिर जड़खोर धाम पर दर्शन करने जा रहे थे

कुम्हेर- बाबेन रोड पर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई, जबकि 9 लोग घायल हो गए। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही कुम्हेर थाना पुलिस ने गंभीर रूप से घायलों को इलाज के लिए कुम्हेर तथा जिला अस्पताल भरतपुर रैफर कर दिया। थाना अधिकारी रघुवीर सिंह ने बताया कि कामां के पास जड़खोर के पास सिद्ध बाबा मंदिर पर दर्शन के लिए गांव के महिला-पुरुष तथा बच्चे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में भरकर जा रहे थे।

नगला कुट्टी से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में मात्र करीब 2 किलोमीटर चले ही थे तभी अचानक सड़क पर छोटा सा ब्रेकर होने के कारण ट्रैक्टर चालक ने ब्रेक जोरों से लगा दी, ट्रैक्टर की तेज रफ्तार होने से वह पलट गया। हैड कांस्टेबल प्रवीण कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि दुर्घटना में नहनी उर्फ श्रीपत पत्नी करन सिंह गुर्जर आयु 35 वर्ष घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जिसका पोस्टमार्टम कुम्हेर सीएससी पर कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। जबकि ऐलादी पत्नी संपत गुर्जर की जयपुर ले जाते समय मौत हो गई।

दुर्घटना में राजेश पत्नी बिरेन्द्र निवासी मेथना, इंदिरा पत्नी बिजेंद्र गुर्जर, चिरमन पुत्री पुन्ना गुर्जर, सुनीता पत्नी कमल गुर्जर आयु 45, राधा पत्नी मुकेश गुर्जर आयु 38 साल, सुनीता पत्नी बच्चों सिंह गुर्जर 38 साल, अंजलि पुत्री राकेश गुर्जर आयु 12 साल, विक्रम सिंह पुत्र संपत गुर्जर आयु 56 साल, गुलाब पुत्र जवाहर सिंह आयु 18 साल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।
डंपर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत
रुदावल. उच्चैन- बयाना राजमार्ग स्थित कस्बा उच्चैन बीस मोरा के पास बेकाबू डंपर की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो जने गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। एसएचओ होशियार सिंह ने बताया कि गांव बीजलपुर निवासी देवो पुत्र गिर्राज मीणा व बदन सिंह पुत्र छोटे लाल सेन बाइक पर सवार होकर बयाना की तरफ से भरतपुर जा रहे थे कि उच्चैन के बीस मोरा के पास डंपर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। पुलिस ने घायलों को भरतपुर पहुंचाया। जहां रास्ते में देवो (35) पुत्र गिर्राजसिंह मीणा की मौत हो गई। साथ ही डंपर को जब्त कर चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें