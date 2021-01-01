पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीद दिवस पर गांधीजी को दी श्रद्धांजलि:महात्मा का प्रिय भजन रघुपति राघव राजा राम गाया और अहिंसा के सिद्धांत को जीवन में उतारने का संकल्प किया

भरतपुर
महात्मा गांधी। - Dainik Bhaskar
महात्मा गांधी।
  • महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण एवं मौन धारण कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 73वीं पुण्यतिथि शहीद दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में कांग्रेस सहित विभिन्न संस्थाओं द्वारा मनाई गई। इस मौके पर गांधी जी को श्रद्धांजलि दी तथा उनके प्रिय भजन रघुपति राघव राजा राम सहित कई भजन गाए। उनके अहिंसा के सिद्धांत को जीवन में उतारने का संकल्प लिया।

कांग्रेस व जिला प्रशासन द्वारा गांधी पार्क में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को गंगाजल से स्नान कराकर जनेऊ व सूत की माला पहनाई। धूप अगरबत्ती एवं दीपक जलाकर प्रार्थना सभा की गई। रामधुन तथा गांधी जी के प्रिय भजन गाए।

इस मौके पर संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल, जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल, एडीएम सिटी केके गोयल, डिप्टी मेयर गिरीश चौधरी, आयुक्त नगर निगम राजेश गोयल, पीसीसी सदस्य साहब सिंह एडवोकेट, श्रीभगवान कटारा, इन्द्रजीत भारद्वाज, रमेश पाठक, पार्षद दाऊदयाल, रामेश्वर सैनी आदि ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। कांग्रेस नेता चुन्नी कप्तान, दाऊदयाल सिंघल व राजेन्द्र शर्मा ने भजन गाए। राष्ट्रगान के बाद दो मिनट का मौन रखकर गांधी जी अमर रहे के नारे लगाए।

नेहरू युवा केंद्र के तत्वावधान में गांधी पार्क नगर में गांधी जी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण एवं श्रद्धांजलि दी। चंद्रशेखर आजाद युवा मंडल द्वारा अस्पताल में मरीजों को केला व बिस्कुट वितरित किए। मुख्य अतिथि ईओ नरसी लाल मीणा, कांग्रेस नेता श्याम लाल थे।

वक्ताओं ने महात्मा गांधी के आदर्श जीवन पर प्रकाश डाला तथा देश सेवा के कार्य करने का संकल्प लेने का आह्वान किया। इसके अलावा नेहरू युवा केंद्र भरतपुर के तत्वावधान में शहीद दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर गांधी पार्क भरतपुर में माल्यार्पण एवं मौन धारण कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस अवसर पर निरमा शर्मा, सत्यवान सिंह, प्रशांत फौजदार, दीपक सिंह, कौशलेंद्र सिंह आदि ने विचार रखे।

एनएसएस ने मनाया शहीद दिवस
आरडी गर्ल्स कालेज में राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना एवं स्काउट गाइड की ओर से शहीद दिवस मनाया। महात्मा गांधी के चित्र पर प्राचार्य डॉ. धीरेंद्र देवर्षि ने माल्यार्पण किया। कैडेट ने गांधी जी का प्रिय भजन रघुपति राघव राजा राम... पायो जी मैंने राम रतन धन पाया..., वैष्णव जन तै तैने कहिए... आदि भजन गाए तथा दो मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर प्रभारी डॉ. सरोज, सुमन गोयल, अनीता मीणा, शशि प्रभा आदि मौजूद थीं।

(रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण)

