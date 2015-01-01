पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:बेटे की शराब की लत से परेशान पिता ने सरस बूथ में फांसी लगाकर जान दी

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
बेटे की शराब पीने की लत से परेशान होकर 72 वर्षीय वृद्ध पिता ने मंगलवार सुबह सरकूलर रोड स्थित सरस बूथ में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना मिलने पर थाना कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, जहां से शव को कब्जे में लेकर जिला आरबीएम अस्पताल में पहुंचाया और पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया। कोतवाली थानाधिकारी रामकिशन यादव ने बताया कि मृतक सेवानिवृत बिजलीकर्मी 72 वर्षीय बनवारी लाल पुत्र रोशनलाल शर्मा और उसके बेटे रवि उर्फ बंटी के बीच सोमवार की रात्रि झगड़ा हो गया था।

प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि मृतक का बेटा बंटी शराब पीकर पिता से झगड़ा करता था। इसी बात से तंग परेशान होकर पिता ने फंासी लगाकर आत्म हत्या कर ली। बनवारी लाल ने सरकूलर रोड पर सरस बूथ खोल रखा है। रोजाना की तरह मंगलवार सुबह भी उसने सरस बूथ खोला और वहां जाकर फांसी लगा ली।

इधर, आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे व्यक्ति ने विषाक्त पदार्थ खाकर की आत्महत्या
आर्थिक तंगी के चलते शहर की राधा नगर कॉलोनी निवासी एक व्यक्ति ने सोमवार-मंगलवार की रात्रि करीब साढे दस बजे जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन कर लिया, हालत बिगड़ने पर उसे परिजन जिंदल हॉस्पीटल लेकर पहुंचे, लेकिन उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। सहायक उप निरीक्षक विजय सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक राधा नगर निवासी 40 वर्षीय चंद्रप्रकाश है।

सूचना मिलने पर वे मौके पर पुलिस टीम के साथ पहुचे, लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। एएसआई विजय सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त मामले में मृतक के परिजनों ने पुलिस कार्रवाई करने से इंकार कर दिया। प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया गया कि चंद्रप्रकाश लंबे समय से आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा था। संभवतया इसलिए उसने जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन कर लिया।

