भरतपुर में सड़क हादसा:कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार 20 और 21 साल के दो युवकों की मौत, चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

भरतपुर23 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर जिले के चिकसाना थाने का मामला।
  • दोनों युवक भरतपुर शहर से अपने गांव दाउदपुर वापस लौट रहे थे

जिले के ऊंचा नगला-रूपवास मार्ग पर स्थित चक दारापुर एवं पंजबी नगला के बीच एक अनियंत्रित कार ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों को टक्कर मार दी। इस भीषण हादसे में बाइक पर सवार दोनों युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए। सूचना मिलने पर थाना चिकसाना की ऊंचा नगला चौकी की पुलिस टीम घायल युवकों को जिला आरबीएम अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची, जहां चिकित्सकों ने एक युवक दाउदपुर निवासी 20 वर्षीय प्रशांत को मृत घोषित कर दिया, जबकि उसके दोस्त 21 वर्षीय आलोक शर्मा को उपचार के लिए भर्ती कर लिया, लेकिन उपचार के दौरान कुछ देर बाद ही आलोक शर्मा ने भी दम तोड़ दिया।

चिकसाना थानाधिकारी रामनाथ सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि घटना के संबंध में दाउदपुर निवासी साहब सिंह ने हुंडई कार चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही से कार चलाकर बाइक सवार भतीजे प्रशांत और उसके दोस्त आलोक की टक्कर मारकर मौत कर देने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। दोनों युवक भरतपुर शहर से अपने गांव दाउदपुर वापस लौट रहे थे। वहीं, दोनों मृतकों के शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिए गए हैं। घटना के संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है। ज्ञात रहे कि एक दिन पूर्व यानि शनिवार की रात्रि भी इसी मार्ग पर स्कूटी सवार दो युवकों की सड़क किनारे खड़े डंपर से टकरा जाने के कारण मौत हो गई थी।

इनपुट- संत कौशिक

