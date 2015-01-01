पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:यूआईटी ने 17 कॉलोनियां निगम को हस्तांतरित की

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
नगर विकास न्यास की कृषि भूमि पर बसी 17 विकसित कालोनियों का हस्तांतरण नगर निगम को कर दिया गया है। इसलिए इन कालोनी और क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्य नगर निगम करेगी। साथ ही रोड लाइट, सफाई, निर्माण कार्यों को निगम द्वारा कराया जाएगा। नगर विकास न्यास के सचिव डाॅ राजेश गोयल ने बताया कि नगर विकास न्यास की विकसित 17 कालोनियों का हस्तांतरण आधारभूत सुधार एवं रख-रखाव के लिए अनुमोदित मानचित्र के आधार पर नगर निगम को कर दिया गया है।

जिनमें आनन्द नगर फेज-1, फेज-2, बृज नगर, विकास नगर/संजय नगर फेज-1, फेज-4, विजय नगर हीरादास, बसंत बिहार, पैराडाइज कालोनी, राजेन्द्र नगर के सामने जवाहर नगर के पास खसरा नं. 885-890 चक नम्बर-1, ईदगाह कालोनी (बापू नगर) खसरा नं. 2989,2954 व 2955 चक नम्बर-2, एकता विहार कालोनी ख.नं. 82,85 से 944,108,119, सिमको लेबर कालोनी के पास ग्राम जघीना ख.नं. 4, 5214, 5215, 5216, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कालोनी के पास ख.नं. 2040-42, 2044-46,2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, न्यू पुष्प वाटिका फेज-2, फेज-6, अर्जुन नगर, विजय नगर/जसवंत नगर फेज-1 व 2 शामिल हैं।

