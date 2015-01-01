पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बालक से ज्यादती का मामला:घर के बाहर खेलते किशोर को बहला कर घर ले गया पड़ोसी, कुकर्म का किया प्रयास

गोवर्धन44 मिनट पहले
सिबॉलिक इमेज।
  • मथुरा के गोवर्धन कस्बे का मामला, पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की

गोवर्धन कस्बे में नाबालिग लड़के से कुकर्म के प्रयास का मामला सामने आया है। पड़ोसी युवक पर ही किशोर से कुकर्म के प्रयास का आरोप लगा है। पीड़ित बालक के परिजनों ने केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है तथा आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि गोवर्धन के पुरोहित पायसा निवासी बालक शाम को घर के बाहर खेल रहा था। पड़ोस में रहने वाला विवाहित युवक बालक को बहला-फुसला कर घर के अंदर ले गया तथा उसके साथ कुकर्म करने का प्रयास करने लगा।

रिपोर्ट दर्ज पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की
पीड़ित किशोर के चीखने चिल्लाने की आवाज पर किशोर का पिता व ताऊ वहां पहुंचे तो युवक को निर्वस्त्र किशोर के साथ आपत्तिजनक हालात में देखा। आरोपी युवक अजय खंडेलवाल किशोर के परिजनों को देखकर दूसरे दरवाजे से निकल कर भाग गया। किशोर के पिता ने आरोपी युवक के विरूद्ध कुकर्म के प्रयास की तहरीर पुलिस को दी है। मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है। आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

(रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा)

