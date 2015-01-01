पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीयों को दी दिवाली की बधाई:प्रख्यात अमेरिकन सिंगर ने गाया “ओ३म् जय जगदीश हरे”, राजस्थानी परिधान में दी भक्तिपूर्ण प्रस्तुति

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
हॉलीवुड स्टार अमेरिकन सिंगर ने दीपावली पर करोड़ों भारतीयों को बधाई देने के लिए “ओम् जय जगदीश हरे” गाया।
  • भरतपुर के डॉ. मोक्षराज की हिन्दी छात्रा हैं मैरी मिलबेन
  • हॉलीवुड तक पहुंचीं भारत की धरती की सुगंध

(आदर्श मधुकर). हॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री एवं अमेरिका की लोकप्रिय गायिका मैरी मिलबेन ने दीपावली को ध्यान में रखकर करोड़ों भारतीयों को अपनी ओर से बधाई देने के लिए “ओम् जय जगदीश हरे गाया”। धनतेरस पर मिलबेन ने एक वीडियो प्रसारित किया है जिसमें वे राजस्थानी वेशभूषा और भारतीय संस्कृति के रंग में रंगी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं।

भरतपुर के मानौता कलां, नगर तहसील में जन्मे प्रो. मोक्षराज इन दिनों वाॅशिंगटन डीसी स्थित भारतीय राजदूतावास में नियुक्त हैं। वे कुछ माह से मिलबेन को हिन्दी सिखाने के साथ-साथ भारत की संस्कृति एवं इतिहास से भी परिचित करा रहे हैं। इस भजन से पहले डॉ. मोक्षराज उन्हें भारत का राष्ट्रगान भी सिखा चुके हैं। मिलबेन ने हाल ही भारत के स्वंतत्रता दिवस पर उसकी शानदार प्रस्तुति प्रदान की थी जिससे वे विश्वभर में चर्चित रहीं।

मैरी मिलबेन।
एरिजोना की लाल पहाड़ियों में पूरे भक्तिभाव से गाया
श्रद्धाराम फिल्लौरी द्वारा सन् 1870 में लिखे गए तथा जन-जन में लोकप्रिय “ओम् जय जगदीश हरे” भजन को राजस्थानी वेश में सजी हुई मैरी मेलबेन ने एरिज़ोना की लाल पहाड़ियों में पूरे भक्तिभाव के साथ गाया। पर्यटन के लिए विश्वप्रसिद्ध इन पहाड़ियों में स्थित एक चर्च परिसर में इस भजन की शूटिंग की गई।

मैरी मिलबेन भारत की संस्कृति, भारतीय दर्शन, योग, आयुर्वेद, खानपान, वेशभूषा एवं भारत की परिवार व्यवस्था एवं पति-पत्नी के आजीवन जुड़े रहने की पवित्र भावना से अत्यधिक प्रभावित हैं। मैरी मिलबेन के माता-पिता अफ़्रीकन अमेरिकन चर्च के सेवानिवृत्त मिनिस्टर हैं।

एरिजोना की लाल पहाड़ियों में पूरे भक्तिभाव से गाया।
उनकी मां कहती हैं कि मुझे “ओम् जय जगदीश हरे” भजन से अपरिमित शांति अनुभव होती है, इसलिए वे इस भजन को नियमित रूप से सुनती भी हैं। उनकी इच्छा थी कि उनकी बेटी जो हॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री एवं लोकप्रिय गायिका हैं, वे इसे गाएं जिससे सारी दुनिया के लोगों को शांति व सुकून प्राप्त हो सके।

भरतपुर के मानौता कलां, नगर तहसील में जन्मे प्रो. मोक्षराज हिंदी तथा भारतीय संस्कृति से विदेश में लोगों का परिचय करा रहे हैं।
भरतपुर के मानौता कलां, नगर तहसील में जन्मे प्रो. मोक्षराज हिंदी तथा भारतीय संस्कृति से विदेश में लोगों का परिचय करा रहे हैं।

भारतीय राजदूतावास डॉ. मोक्षराज के नेतृत्व में संचालित योग कक्षाओं में भी मैरी मिलबेन भाग लेती हैं। वास्तविकता ये है कि डॉ. मोक्षराज ने अमेरिका में भारतीय संस्कृति का डंका बजा रखा है। वे योग, भारतीय संस्कृति एवं हिन्दी प्रचार में 2018 से जुटे हुए हैं।

मैरी मिलबेन।
वे भारतीय छात्रों सहित जर्मनी, इटली, रूस, अमरीका, दक्षिणी-अमेरिका, कनाडा, जापान, चीन, इंडोनेशिया, सिंगापुर, बांग्लादेश, पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान के सैकड़ों छात्रों को हिंदी भाषा, योग तथा भारतीय संस्कृति की शिक्षा दे चुके हैं। उन्होंने अमेरिका के शीर्षस्थ शिक्षा संस्थानों अर्थात् जॉर्जटाउन यूनिवर्सिटी एवं जॉर्ज वाशिंगटन यूनिवर्सिटी में भी विभिन्न 12 देशों के छात्रों को भारतीय संस्कृति व हिन्दी भाषा से परिचित कराया है।

