बाइक चोर गिरोह का पर्दाफाश:बाइक चोरी कर फर्जी नंबर प्लेट लगा सस्ते दामों में बेच देते थे, 6 बदमाश पकड़े, 25 बाइक भी बरामद

अलवर/भरतपुर37 मिनट पहले
अलवर। चाेर गिराेह से बरामद की चाेरी की बाइकें।
  • अलवर पुलिस ने पकड़ा अंतरराज्यीय वाहन चाेर गिरोह, पकड़े गए सभी बदमाश भरतपुर के

अलवर की शिवाजी पार्क थाना पुलिस ने एक ऐसे अंतरराज्यीय वाहन चाेर गिरोह के 6 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जो भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों, पार्कों और घराें के बाहर खड़ी मोटरसाइकिलें चाेरी करते थे और बाद में उन पर फर्जी नंबर प्लेट लगाकर सस्ते दामों में बेचे देते थे। पकड़े गए बदमाशों ने अलवर शहर के कई इलाकों से मोटरसाइकिलें चाेरी की वारदातें स्वीकार की हैं। इनसे चुराई गई 25 मोटरसाइकिलें बरामद की गई हैं।

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े बदमाशों के नाम 20 वर्षीय शकील, 28 वर्षीय चव्वन हुसैन, 20 वर्षीय बागी उर्फ दिलबाग सिंह रायसिख, 46 वर्षीय हरमेश उर्फ मिच्चू रायसिख, 36 वर्षीय याकूब खां व 18 वर्षीय यशवेंद्र शामिल हैं। एसपी तेजस्वनी गौतम ने बताया कि जिले में वाहन चाेरी की वारदातों की रोकथाम के लिए एएसपी मुख्यालय शिवलाल बैरवा व सीओ सिटी विकास सांगवान के नेतृत्व में शिवाजी पार्क थाना पुलिस, एनईबी व लक्ष्मणगढ़ डीएसटी की संयुक्त टीम गठित की गई थी। दो नवंबर काे नाकाबंदी के दाैरान टीम ने एक बिना नंबर की बाइक पर सवार 3 संदिग्ध युवकों काे चैकिंग के लिए राेका और उनसे बाइक के कागजात मांगे। उन्होंने कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया।

पुलिस आराेपी शकील पुत्र नवाब खां निवासी चिलवाड़ा थाना गाेपालगढ़, चव्वन हुसैन पुत्र दीनू खां निवासी सहसन थाना जुरहरा व बागी उर्फ दिलबाग सिंह पुत्र वीर सिंह रायसिख निवासी फुटाकी थाना सीकरी काे हिरासत में लेकर थाने लाई। पूछताछ में इन्होंने उक्त बाइक 27 अक्टूबर काे तिजारा फाटक स्थित कैनरा बैंक के पास चाेरी करने की बात कबूल की। बदमाशों ने बताया कि वे अलवर शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों से बाइक चाेरी कर भरतपुर जिले के जुरहरा थाना क्षेत्र के सहसन गांव में बेच देते थे।

इसके बाद पुलिस की टीम ने सहसन में दबिश देकर गिरोह के हरमेश उर्फ मिच्चू पुत्र सूरत सिंह रायसिख, यशवेंद्र सिंह पुत्र बाेडसिंह रायसिख व याकूब पुत्र दीन खां काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। तीनों सहसन के रहने वाले हैं। एसपी ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने जयपुर ग्रामीण, हरियाणा व उत्तरप्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलाें से भी बाइक चाेरी की वारदात करना कबूल किया है। पुलिस आरोपियों का संबंधित थानाें से आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड एकत्र करने में जुटी है।

