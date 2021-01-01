पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरसाना रोप वे निर्माण की तैयारी:विधानसभा की सरकारी आश्वासन संबंधी समिति पहुंची गोवर्धन, विकास कार्यों में आएगी तेजी

गोवर्धन (मथुरा)एक घंटा पहले
गोवर्धन पहुंची विधानसभा की आश्वासन समिति। - Dainik Bhaskar
गोवर्धन पहुंची विधानसभा की आश्वासन समिति।

बरसाना में रोप वे निर्माण तथा छाता में शुगर मिल सहित विकास कार्यों के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा की सरकारी आश्वासन संबंधी समिति गोवर्धन दौरे पर रही। समिति के सदस्यों ने गोवर्धन दानघाटी मंदिर पहुंच कर गिरिराज पूजा-अर्चना की। विधानसभा सदन में वरिष्ठ विधायक व आश्वासन समिति के सभापति पं श्याम सुन्दर शर्मा के साथ नौ सदस्यीय समिति गोवर्धन दानघाटी मंदिर पहुंची।

एसडीएम गोवर्धन राहुल यादव व सीओ गोवर्धन रविकांत पाराशर ने समिति की अगवानी की। समिति के सभी पदाधिकारियों ने दानघाटी मंदिर पर गिरिराज पूजा-अर्चना कर मनौती मांगी। सेवायत ठेकेदार मथुरा प्रसाद कौशिक, रमाकांत कौशिक, पवन कौशिक आदि ने दुपट्टा प्रसाद भेंट कर स्वागत किया।

समिति के सभापति पं श्याम सुन्दर शर्मा ने बताया कि समिति आगरा, मथुरा व फिरोजाबाद के चार दिवसीय दौरे पर है। सदन में सदस्यों द्वारा उठाए गए सवालों और उन पर मुख्यमंत्री व मंत्रियों सहित राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण में दिए गए आश्वासनों का क्रियान्वयन कराना समिति का दायित्व है।

मथुरा में गोवर्धन के विकास संबंधी, बरसाना के रोप वे निर्माण संबंधी व छाता की शुगर मिल संबंधी आश्वासन व एयरपोर्ट निर्माण आदि के आश्वासनों का क्रियान्वयन कराया जा रहा है। समिति में सभापति पं श्याम सुन्दर शर्मा, अलीगढ के विधायक दलवीर सिंह, फिरोजाबाद विधायक मनीष असीजा, फतेहपुर विधायक विक्रम सिंह, बदायू विधायक राजीव कुमार सिंह, फर्रूखाबाद विधायक सुशील शाक्य, बहराइच विधायक सुभाष त्रिपाठी, बाराबांकी विधायक बैजनाथ रावत व श्रावस्ती विधायक राम फेरन पाण्डेय उपस्थित थे। समिति का गोवर्धन नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पं खेमचंद शर्मा, ठा. फतेह सिंह, सचिव एन के शर्मा, लक्ष्मीनारायण गोस्वामी, विपिन गौड़ आदि ने दुपट्टा पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

रिपोर्ट: मनीष शर्मा

