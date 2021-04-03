पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसंत पंचमी पर जबरदस्त सावा:500 से ज्यादा शादियां, बाजार में विवाह खरीददारी का बूम, इसके बाद 23 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगी शादियां

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकांश मैरिज गार्डन व बैंक्वेट हॉल वाले होटल्स बुक हो चुके

करीब दो महीने के अंतराल के बाद बसंत पंचमी को जबरदस्त सावा है। इस दिन 500 से ज्यादा शादियां हैं। इस कारण बाजार में विवाह सामान खरीददारों के भीड़ के कारण बूम है। कोई भी होटल, बैंक्वेट हाल, मैरिज गार्डन, धर्मशाला खाली नहीं है। खास बात यह है कि शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त रहते इन दिनों विवाह के मुहूर्त नहीं हैं, लेकिन बसंत पंचमी पर अबूझ मुहूर्त होने से शहर में इस दिन करीब 500 से ज्यादा जोड़े दांपत्य सूत्र में बंधेंगे।

ज्योतिषाचार्य राम भरोसी भारद्वाज का कहना है कि माघ माह में शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि को बसंत पंचमी सर्वार्थ एवं अमृत सिद्धि योग है। यह अबूझ सावा है इसलिए इस दिन पाणिग्रहण संस्कार किए जा सकते हैं। अधिकांश शादी समारोह 15 फरवरी को होंगे, लेकिन पाणिग्रहण संस्कार 16 फरवरी को सुबह होंगे क्योंकि बसंत पंचमी का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त सुबह 6.59 से दोपहर 12.35 बजे तक रहेगा।

पंचमी 15 फरवरी की देर रात 3.57 बजे लगेगी, जो दूसरे दिन 16 फरवरी की सुबह 5.46 बजे तक रहेगी। बसंत पंचमी का दिन सभी शुभ कार्यों के लिए उपयुक्त माना जाता है। इसी कारण से पंचमी का दिन अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है। अधिकांश होटल व बैंक्वेट हॉल बुक हो चुके हैं।

भरतपुर मैरिज होम संघ के सचिव एवं वैडिंग प्लानर जितेंद्र गोयल का कहना है कि कोरोनाकाल के कारण शादियों का लोड नवंबर-दिसंबर में रहा था। इस दौरान भी थोड़े सावे थे। फिर 12 दिसंबर से पुरुषोत्तम मास लग गया और शादियां के मुहूर्त अब 23 अप्रैल से हैं।

ऐसे में बसंत पंचमी के अबूझ मुहूर्त पर जबरदस्त सावा है। अनुमान है कि इस दिन शहर में करीब 500 से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी। शादी मुहूर्त गेप होने के कारण इस साल बसंत पंचमी पर पिछले साल की तुलना में ज्यादा शादियां हैं। अधिकांश मैरिज गार्डन व बैंक्वेट हॉल वाले होटल्स बुक हो चुके हैं। बड़े मैरिज गार्डन ने पार्टीशन कर दो बुकिंग की हैं।

रिपोर्ट: प्रमोद कल्याण

