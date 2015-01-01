पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस को अरब सागर की नमी का सपोर्ट, अब 15 दिसंबर को हो सकती है मावठ

भरतपुर3 घंटे पहले
अफगानिस्तान के ऊपर नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बनने और अरब सागर से नमी मिलने के कारण शुक्रवार काे मौसम में अचानक आए बदलाव के बाद मौसम यद्यपि संभल गया है, लेकिन अभी भी राजस्थान के ऊपर चक्रवात बना हुआ है। इस कारण बादल छाए हैं और हवा गति नहीं पकड़ पा रही है। इस कारण रात के तापमान में वृद्धि का दौर जारी है।

शनिवार को रात का तापमान 2.3 डिग्री बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 14.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो इस सीजन का सबसे अधिक है। पिछले साल दिसंबर के औसत तापमान से तुलना करें तो यह दोगुना है। दिसंबर में औसत तापमान 7 डिग्री था। बादलों का असर दिन में भरा। सूरज के साथ बादलों की आंख मिचौनी चलती रही। सर्द हवा भी चली। इससे दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री की कमी आई है।

शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया। यह अभी सामान्य से करीब 5 डिग्री अधिक है। हवा की गति 0.9 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा दर्ज की गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि दिसंबर में अब तक दो बार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हुए हैं, लेकिन दोनों ही कमजोर रहे। साथ ही राजस्थान के ऊपर प्रतिचक्रवात भी बना रहा।

इससे दिन और रात का पारा सामान्य से ऊपर चल रहा है। किंतु अब स्थिति बदल रही है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ आरके सिंह का कहना है कि कम दबाव का क्षेत्र अरब सागर में बना हुआ है। इस कारण पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अफगानिस्तान एवं उससे लगे इलाके में हवा के ऊपरी भाग में चक्रवात के रूप में बना हुआ है। साथ ही दक्षिण पश्चिम राजस्थान में हवा के ऊपरी भाग में एक चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा बना हुआ है।

