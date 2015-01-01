पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:दूरदर्शन के शिक्षा दर्शन कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से भी पढ़ सकेंगे

भरतपुर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में इंटरनेट की कनेक्टिविटी और एंड्राइड फोन की समस्या बच्चों की पढ़ाई में आड़े नहीं आएगी क्योंकि अब बच्चे घर बैठे दूरदर्शन राजस्थान के ‘शिक्षा दर्शन’ कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से भी पढ़ कर सकेंगे। दूरदर्शन (राजस्थान) पर विशेष कार्यक्रम ‘शिक्षा दर्शन’ प्रसारण शीघ्र शुरू किया जाएगा।

कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण व्हाट्सएप के माध्यम से स्माइल एवं स्माइल-टू द्वारा विद्यार्थियों के लिए शैक्षणिक सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाती रही है। परंतु दूरदराज के क्षेत्रों में इंटरनेट की सीमित उपलब्धता के कारण प्रसार भारती द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग को दूरदर्शन के माध्यम से शैक्षिक सामग्री की प्रसारण के लिए 195 मिनट का समय उपलब्ध करवाया गया है।

राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद उदयपुर यूनिसेफ व अन्य पार्टनर के सहयोग से दूरदर्शन राजस्थान पर शीघ्र ही दोपहर 12:30 से 2:30 तक कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए तथा दोपहर 3 बजे सायं 4:15 तक की समयावधि में कक्षा 1 से 8 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए पाठ्यक्रम आधारित सामग्री का प्रसारण शिक्षा दर्शन कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

स्माइल व स्माइल 2 में इंटरनेट व स्मार्ट फोन की थी समस्या
स्माइल व स्माइल 2 वाट्सएप के जरिए बच्चों को घर बैठे पढ़ाई की सुविधा शिक्षा विभाग ने शुरू की है, लेकिन उसमें सबसे बड़ी बच्चों के सामने दूर दराज में इंटरनेट की कनेक्टिविटी नहीं आने और घर में एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट फोन की सुविधा नहीं होने की समस्या है। जिन घरों में एंड्रॉइड स्मार्ट फोन है, वह उनके अभिभावकों के पास है और वह अपने काम धंधे पर जाने पर अपने साथ ले जाते हैं और हर बच्चे पास स्मार्टफोन नहीं है। इस वजह से वह स्माइल व स्माइल 2 के जरिए नहीं पढ़ पा रहे हैं।

दूरदर्शन राजस्थान पर स्माइल व स्माइल 2 के कार्यक्रमों के साथ-साथ होगी पढ़ाई: डीईओ
^जिले के समस्त संस्था प्रधानों को निर्देशित किया गया है कि वह व्हाट्सएप पर जारी स्माइल तथा स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम के साथ- साथ राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद उदयपुर व अन्य पार्टनर के सहयोग से दूरदर्शन(राजस्थान) पर शीघ्र ही प्रसारित होने जा रही शैक्षिक सामग्री कार्यक्रम के बारे में विद्यार्थियों एवं अभिभावकों के मध्य अधिकाधिक प्रचार-प्रसार कर शिक्षार्थियों को अधिकतम लाभ पहुंचाएं। किसी भी प्रकार की शिथिलता या लापरवाही बरते जाने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
प्रेम सिंह, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक मुख्यालय

