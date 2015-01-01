पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीवरेज पर फिरा पानी:ग्राउंड रियल्टी जाने बिना जयपुर की फर्म ने बना दी 105 करोड़ की योजना, 20 माह देर से बिछी सीवरेज, 6 माह और अटकेगी

भरतपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजेंद्र नगर की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर सीवर लाइन के लिए खोदा गया गड्डा।

(योगेश शर्मा). शहर के सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट पर खर्च हुए करीब 105 करोड़ रुपए एक तरह से गटर में चले गए हैं। क्योंकि कंसलटेंट फर्म ग्रीन सिटी सर्वेयर सर्विसेज ने ग्राउंड रियल्टी चैक किए बिना ही डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट (डीपीआर) बना दी। रुडसिको और नगरीय निकाय विभाग से जुड़े अफसरों का भी कमाल देखिए कि बिना जांच-पड़ताल के ही डीपीआर मंजूर करके एलएंडटी कंपनी को सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने का टेंडर दे दिया।

चूंकि कंसलटेंट फर्म ने डीपीआर में डीवाटरिंग का प्रावधान ही नहीं रखा था। इसलिए यह प्रोजेक्ट पहले ही 20 महीने लेट हो चुका है और अगले 6 महीने भी इसके शुरू होने की उम्मीद नहीं है। रोचक तथ्य यह है कि इससे पहले आरयूआईडीपी सीवरेज के पहले फेज का काम शहर में करवा चुकी थी।

उस समय भी डीवाटरिंग की समस्या आई थी और उसका काम किया गया था। इसलिए अगर जिम्मेदार इंजीनियर प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट को एक बार ध्यान से देख लेते तो इस प्रोजेक्ट में अनावश्यक विलंब नहीं होता। सरकार, नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन के लिए यह प्रोजेक्ट गले की हड्डी बन चुका है।

इसलिए, अब कंसलटेंट फर्म को ब्लैक लिस्ट करने की तैयारी है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक केंद्र सरकार की अमरुत योजना के तहत इस सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट का मार्च, 2017 में लार्सन एंड टर्बो (एलएंडटी) कंपनी को ठेका दिया गया। कंपनी को यह काम मार्च 2019 तक पूरा करना था। लेकिन, जब कंपनी ने काम शुरू किया तो कई स्थानों पर लाइन बिछाने के लिए ढाई-तीन फुट की खुदाई करने पर ही पानी आना शुरू हो गया।

इस पानी को डायवर्ट करने की कोशिश की जाती तो वह घूम फिरकर उसी जगह एकत्र हो जाता है। क्योंकि इस ठेके में पानी निकालने (डीवाटरिंग) का काम शामिल भी नहीं था। इसलिए कंपनी ने इसमें ज्यादा रुचि नहीं दिखाई। बाद में जब ठेकेदार कंपनी को वेट सोइल के नाम पर डीवाटरिंग करने को कहा तो कंपनी ने इस काम के लिए अलग पैसे मांगे। क्योंकि इसमें लागत काफी आ रही थी।

स्टेटस; 16 किमी लाइन बिछनी और कनेक्शन होने बाकी
शहर में सरकुलर रोड के बाहर 116 किलोमीटर सीवरेज लाइन डाली जानी थी। इसमें से 100 किमी में लाइन बिछाई जा चुकी है। जबकि 16 किलोमीटर बाकी है। इसके लिए सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट लगाने के साथ ही टेस्टिंग भी हो चुकी है। इसमें 16185 सीवरेज कनेक्शन होने हैं, इनमें केवल 370 कनेक्शन ही हो पाए हैं। सीवरेज नेटवर्क को एसटीपी से जोड़ने के लिए आउट फॉल कनेक्शन होना बाकी है।

राज्य स्तर पर तैयार हुई थी डीपीआर: निगम आयुक्त
आयुक्त नीलिमा तक्षक का कहना है कि सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट के सैकंड फेज की डीपीआर राज्य स्तर पर ही जयपुर में ग्रीन सिटी सर्वेयर कंसलटेंसी फर्म से बनवाई गई थी। राज्य स्तर पर ही इस प्रोजेक्ट का ठेका दिया गया। इसलिए हमें डीवाटरिंग प्रॉब्लम की जानकारी नहीं हो पाई।

नगर निगम ने अपने स्तर पर ही बनवाई थी प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट: सोनी
रुडसिको के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर मनोज सोनी का कहना है कि वाटर टेबल समस्या की वजह से प्रोजेक्ट में देरी हुई है। नगर निगम ने अपने स्तर पर ही इसकी प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट बनवाई थी। रुडसिको की भूमिका इतनी ही है कि केंद्रीय बजट को वितरित करने के लिए बफर एजेंसी के तौर पर काम करते हैं।

सीधी बात कार्तिकेय, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर, एलएंडटी

प्रोजेक्ट में डीवाटरिंग का काम शामिल नहीं था

सवालः कई बार समय बढ़ाने के बावजूद सीवरेज का काम अब तक पूरा क्यों नहीं हो पाया? जवाबः वॉटर लेवल ऊपर है। अधिकांश जगह खोदने पर बाहर आए पानी की निकासी नहीं हो रही है। सवालः डीवाटरिंग की लागत क्या आ रही है? जवाबः 750 रुपए पर एन-क्यूब आ रही है। सवालः टेंडर में इस आइटम की क्या रेट है? जवाबः टेंडर में यह आइटम नहीं है। डीवाटरिंग आइटम राजस्थान की बीसीआर में भी नहीं है। वेट सोइल के लिए 40 रुपए की दर निर्धारित है। सवालः इस तरह तो प्रोजेक्ट की कॉस्ट काफी बढ़ जाएगी? जवाबः लागत में ही काम पूरा करेंगे। ऐसे में कॉस्ट नहीं बढ़ेगी। सवालः क्या आपको ठेका लेने से पहले इसका पता नहीं था? जवाबः नहीं, प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट में इसका कोई उल्लेख नहीं था। सवालः कंसल्टेंट कौन था? आपने उसके खिलाफ क्या कार्रवाई की? जवाबः शाह टेक्निकल कंसल्टेंसी थी। ठेकेदार कंसल्टेंट पर कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें