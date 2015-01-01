पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पति को बचाने आई महिला को लगी गोली:भरतपुर में पुलिस को घर का पता बताने से नाराज आरोपी पक्ष ने की फायरिंग

भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। अस्पताल में भर्ती फायरिंग में घायल हुई महिला।
  • नदबई के गांव में घर का पता बताने से नाराज आरोपी ने कर दी फायरिंग
  • गोली लगने से घायल घायल महिला आरबीएम अस्पताल में भर्ती

भरतपुर जिले में नदबई थाना क्षेत्र के गांव करीली में गुरुवार को अपने पति को बचाने के चक्कर में एक महिला गोली लगने से घायल हो गई। पुलिस एक शिकायत की तफ्तीश करने के लिए पहुंची थी, जहां आरोपी के घर का पता पूछने के लिए पुलिस गांव के एक व्यक्ति को अपने साथ ले गई।

जांच-पड़ताल करके जब पुलिस गांव से लौट गई, तभी थोड़ी देर बाद ही आरोपी देवा उर्फ विष्णु ने पता बताने वाले व्यक्ति के घर पर जाकर फायरिंग कर दी। उसी दौरान फायरिंग में अपने पति की रक्षा करते हुए पत्नी रामवती देवी को गोली लग गई जिसे घायल अवस्था में आरबीएम अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पीड़िता ने बताई यह कहानी
पीड़ित महिला रामवती देवी ने बताया कि पुलिस गांव के देवा उर्फ विष्णु के घर का पता पूछ रही थी। मेरे पति भरत सिंह ने उनके साथ जाकर घर का पता बता दिया। बस इस बात से नाराज होकर उन लोगों ने पुलिस के जाने के बाद हम पर फायरिंग कर दी और पति को बचाने के चक्कर में मुझे गोली लगी है। ग्रामीण सीओ हरिराम मीणा ने बताया की एक गांव में फायरिंग की सूचना मिली थी, जिस पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और गोली लगने से घायल महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।

(रिपोर्ट: आदर्श मधुकर)

