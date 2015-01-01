पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदिग्ध अवस्था में फांसी:मरेना में फंदे पर लटका मिला विवाहिता का शव

राजाखेड़ा3 घंटे पहले
दिहोली थाना क्षेत्र के मरेना में एक विवाहिता का शव संदिग्ध अवस्था में फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला है। गुरुवार शाम विवाहिता आकांक्षा पत्नी हरिओम झा को परिजनों ने फांसी के फंदे पर झूलते हुए पाया। इस घटना की जानकारी विवाहिता के पीहर पक्ष को मिली तो मृतका के पिता अशोक झा निवासी मखनपुर फिरोजाबाद ने दिहोली थाना पहुंचकर मामला दर्ज कराया। शुक्रवार को मृतका के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया।

पुलिस उपाधीक्षक मनिया वासुदेव ने बताया कि पिता अशोक ने मामला दर्ज कर बताया है कि उसकी पुत्री आकांक्षा की शादी एक वर्ष पूर्व हरिओम पुत्र रमेश झा निवासी मुसलमान गली मरेना के साथ हुई थी। शादी के बाद से ही ससुर रमेश, जेठ ओमकार, जेठानी रूबी दहेज की मांग को लेकर शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ना देते थे। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी पुत्री आकांक्षा को पता चला कि उसके पति हरिओम के अवैध संबंध परिवार में ही किसी महिला से हैं तो उसने अन्य ससुराली जनो को इस संबंध में बताया।

लेकिन ससुरालीजनों द्वारा सब कुछ जानते हुए भी उसको चुप करा दिया गया। ससुराल वालों ने सालभर के दौरान कई बार पांच लाख रुपयों की भी मांग की लेकिन जब पैसे नहीं दिए गए तो सभी ने मिलकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। मामले की जांच उपाधीक्षक वासुदेव सिंह को दी गई है।

