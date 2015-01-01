पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:खेल मैदान की टूटी दीवार का निर्माण व साफ-सफाई करवाने की मांग

रुदावल4 घंटे पहले
सरकार द्वारा खेलो को बढावा दिया जा रहा है वही दूसरी ओर स्कूल प्रशासन की लापरवाही से शहीद रामबाबू राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय उच्चैन का खेल मैदान रख-रखाव के अभाव में कचरा घर बनकर रह गया है। कस्बा उच्चैन के लोगों ने युवा नेता हंसराम गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम के नाम नायब तहसीलदार उच्चैन को ज्ञापन देकर राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के खेल मैदान की सफाई करवाकर खेल स्टेडियम में विकसित करने की मांग की है।

ज्ञापन में बताया कि उच्चैन स्कूल का खेल मैदान भरतपुर जिले में दूसरे नम्बर का बड़ा मैदान है। खेल मैदान के अन्दर चारों तरफ झाड़ियां खड़ी है व बयाना रोड़ श्याम-श्याम हनुमान जी मंदिर के सामने से चारदीवारी टूटी हुई है। स्कूल प्रशासन द्वारा खेल मैदान का उचित रखरखाव नहीं करने से लोगों द्वारा खेल मैदान में मल त्याग कर कचरा डाल कर गंदगी फैला रखी है। इस कारण कस्बा उच्चैन के युवाओं को सेना, पुलिस की शारीरिक तैयारी व दौड़ करने के लिए मजबूर होकर सड़कों पर जाना पड़ता है। पूर्व में दौड़ की तैयारी करते समय नगला धौर के पास एक युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो चुकी है।

खेल मैदान की सफाई नहीं होने के कारण कस्बे के पुरुष व महिलाएं सुबह घूमने के लिये सड़क पर ही जाते हैं। जहां लोगों को दुर्घटना की सम्भावना बनी रहती है। इसलिए स्कूल के खेल मैदान की साफ-सफाई करवाकर टूटी दीवार का निर्माण करवाया जाए। जिससे कस्बावासियों को इस खेल मैदान का फायदा मिल सके।

