पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट का टोटा:पिछले दो वर्ष से गांवों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है एसएफसी का बजट, विकास के काम अटके

रुदावल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रुदावल. गुर्जर बलाई की जर्जर सड़क, जिस पर शिलान्यास का लगा बोर्ड।
  • नए सरपंचों को बने एक वर्ष हुए, बजट के अभाव में नहीं करा पा रहे हैं विकास कार्य

राज्य सरकार द्वारा पिछले दो वर्ष से ग्राम पंचायतों में एसएफसी की किश्त जारी नहीं करने से गांवों की सरकार का खजाना खाली पड़ा है। जिससे गांवों में विकास कार्य ठप्प पड़े है। सरपंचों को चुने एक वर्ष हो चुके है, लेकिन बजट के अभाव में विकास कार्य नहीं करा सके है। सरकार के निर्देशों पर पंचायतों की बैठकों में सरपंचों ने विकास कार्यों के लिए वार्षिक एक्शन प्लान तैयार कर लिए, लेकिन पंचायतों का खजाना खाली होने से गांवों के विकास की राह में रोड़े अटक रहे है। ग्रामीण पानी, सड़क सहित अन्य समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए नए सरपंचों से उम्मीद लगाए बैठे है।

ग्राम पंचायतों में बजट नहीं होने से सरपंच भी मजबूर है, जबकि पंच, सरपंचों को निर्वाचित हुए 11 माह हो चुके है। जानकारी के अनुसार पिछले दो वर्ष से राज्य सरकार ने ग्राम पंचायतों में विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत विकास कार्यों के लिए स्वीकृत राशि तक नहीं भेजी है। ऐसे में नए सरपंचों के सामने चुनावों में विकास करवाने के लिए किए गए वादों को पूरा करवाना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

वही तत्कालीन सरपंचों द्वारा एडवांस में कराए गए विकास कार्यों की देनदारी भी नए सरपंचों पर आ पड़ी है। ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास कार्य के लिए केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा एफएफसी (केन्द्र वित्त आयोग) के तहत टाइड व अनटाइड फंड एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा एसएफसी (राज्य वित्त आयोग) योजना में जिला परिषद, पंचायत समिति एवं ग्राम पंचायतों में ग्राम क्षेत्र विकास के लिए दो किश्तों में राशि भेजी जाती है।

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा एफएफसी के तहत टाइड व अनटाइड की राशि दो किश्तों में ग्राम पंचायतों को भेज दी है, लेकिन राज्य सरकार द्वारा एसएफसी की राशि पिछले दो वर्ष से नहीं भेजी है। इस राशि से सड़क, खरंजा निर्माण कराए जाते है, जबकि एफएफसी से सड़क व खरंजा निर्माण नहीं कराया जाता है।

एसएफसी की राशि नहीं मिलने से ग्राम पंचायतों में सड़क, खरंजा एवं अन्य विकास कार्य ठप्प पड़े है। एसएफसी के तहत ग्राम पंचायतों में औसतन 20 लाख आते है। इसके अलावा एक्टिव सरपंच विधायक निधि, सांसद निधि कोष, पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद से भी फंड स्वीकृत कराकर गांव का विकास कराते है।

राशि स्वीकृत तो हो गई, लेकिन खातों में नहीं आई

पूर्व सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष व दांहिनागांव सरपंच उदयभान शर्मा ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने एसएफसी (राज्य वित्त आयोग) के तहत पंचायतों, पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के लिए समय से राशि स्वीकृत तो कर दी, लेकिन राशि को खातों में स्थानान्तरण नहीं किया है। स्वीकृत राशि आने की उम्मीद में तत्कालीन सरपंचों ने प्रस्ताव लेकर विकास कार्य करवा दिए। वो पंचायतों में कर्ज हो गया है।

क्या कहते हैं जिम्मेदार

^पूरे राजस्थान में ही एसएफसी की राशि नहीं आई है। कोरोना के कारण किश्त अटक गई थी। जानकारी में आया है कि मार्च से पहले एसएफसी की किश्त आ सकती है। वैसे बजट के अभाव में पंचायतों में विकास कार्य रुके हुए है।

- दिव्या राठौर, विकास अधिकारी रूपवास
^एसएफसी की किश्त नहीं आने से ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास कार्य नहीं हो पा रहे है। कई बार सरपंचों द्वारा सरकार को पत्र व ज्ञापन भेजकर राशि स्वीकृत कर खातों में डालने की मांग की चुकी है। बजट के अभाव में सरपंच बहुत परेशान है, ग्रामीण विकास कार्य करवाने की मांग कर रहे। ऐसी स्थिति में सरपंच विकास कार्य कहां से करवाएं?
- तेजू चौहान, अध्यक्ष सरपंच संघ रूपवास

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें