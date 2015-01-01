पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:गांव डुमरिया में शहीद महेन्द्र सिंह की प्रतिमा का हुआ अनावरण, शहीदों की शहादत कभी भुलाई नहीं जाती है

रुदावलएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रुदावल। डुमरिया में शहीद प्रतिमा अनावरण समारोह में मौजूद अतिथि।

बुधवार को गांव डुमरिया के शहीद स्मारक पर बीएसएफ के एसआई शहीद महेन्द्र सिंह गुर्जर की मूर्ति का अनावरण समारोह जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल के मुख्य आतिथ्य एवं जिला सैनिक कल्याण अधिकारी केवीएस ठेनुआ की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। विशिष्ट अतिथि एसडीएम ललित मीणा, तहसीलदार अल्का श्रीवास्तव, कमांडों केशव फौजी थे।

इस अवसर पर अतिथियों ने शहीद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर श्रद्धांजलि देकर अनावरण किया। इस अवसर पर जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने वीरांगना राजवती गुर्जर के शहीद व देशभक्ति के प्रति भावना की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि शहीदों की शहादत कभी भुलाई नहीं जाती है, उन्होंने सीमा पर रहकर दुश्मनों से लोहा लेते हुए देश की रक्षा की है, इसलिए शहीद व उसके परिवार को सम्मान मिलना चाहिए।

जिला कलेक्टर डिडेल ने कहा कि वीरांगना द्वारा 18 लाख रुपए खर्च कर शहीद स्मारक बनवाया है, इससे नारी शक्ति की भावना जागृत होती है। उन्होंने बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ाना देने की बात कही। साथ ही शहीद परिवार की हरसंभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिलाया।

कमांडों केशव फौजी ने विचार रखकर नई पीढी को जानने व देश प्रेम बढाने के लिए शहीदों की शहादत की गाथाओं को पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल करने की बात कही और युवाओं को देशभक्ति के बारे में जानकारी दी।

इस अवसर पर जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने वीरांगना राजवती गुर्जर, पिता समंदर सिंह व मां भूरी देवी का शाॅल ओढाकर सम्मान किया। कार्यक्रम संयोजक वीरांगना राजवती गुर्जर ने बताया कि शहीद की शहादत को जिंदा रखने के लिए उन्होंने अपने निजी खर्च पर 18 लाख रुपए से शहीद महेन्द्र सिंह के स्मारक बनवाया है।

इस मौके पर सूबेदार विजय सिंह, बच्चू दमदमा, हवलदार हरचंद खटाना, दिनेश मोरेला, बलराम फौजी, रतिराम, अजय, अतर सिंह पहलवान, शिवसिंह, केहरी सिंह, रामदयाल आदि मौजूद थे।

