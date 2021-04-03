पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:कृष्ण और रुक्मणि विवाहोत्सव के मौके पर श्रद्धालुओं ने उत्साह के साथ किया कन्यादान

रुदावल4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के बस स्टैंड पर चल रही श्रीमद् भागवत कथा में कृष्ण-रुकमणि विवाहोत्सव मनाया गया। जिसमें कृष्ण-रुकमणि की झांकी सजाई गई। जिस पर महिलाओं ने विवाह गीत गाकर उत्साह के साथ रुकमणि का कन्यादान किया। साथ ही भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के विवाह पर बधाई गीत गाए और आरती का गुणगान किया।

इस अवसर पर कथावाचक पवनदेव महाराज ने उपस्थित भक्तों को प्रवचन देते हुए कहा कि कथा श्रवण करने से प्राणी को साक्षात भगवान की प्राप्ति होती है। भागवत साक्षात कल्पवृक्ष है, जो भी प्राणी कथा को जिस कामना से सुनता है उसकी इच्छा पूर्ण होती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्राणी के जीवन में धर्म, अर्थ, काम और मोक्ष की प्राप्ति का प्रयास करना चाहिए। भक्ति ज्ञान एवं वैराग्य के द्वारा ही जीवन मंगलमय एवं कल्याणकारी बनाता है। मनुष्य के मुख्य शत्रु काम, क्रोध, मोह और लोभ है, जो जीवन को दुखमय बना देता है। नदबई। कस्बे के हाट बाजार में चल रही भागवत कथा के समापन के बाद विशाल भंडारे का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें हजारों की तादाद में भक्त गणों ने प्रसादी ग्रहण की। सबसे पहले विनोद शरण शास्त्री महाराज द्वारा हवन यज्ञ किया गया। हवन यज्ञ में सैकड़ों भक्त जनों ने पूर्ण आहुति दी।

तदोपरांत भोग लगाकर भंडारे का आयोजन किया गया। भंडारे में कस्बा सहित दूरदराज के करीब 5 हजार लोगों ने प्रसादी ग्रहण की। इस मौके पर राधेश्याम, अजय रौतवार, जीतू मेंबर, हरीचरन फौजदार, विजय सिंघल, मुकेश शर्मा, पिन्टू, कमलराज, सरमन, बौना सैन आदि सभी भक्तगण मौजूद थे।

