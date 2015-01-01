पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:खेलो इंडिया के तहत बसेरी में खुलेगा ओपन जिम सेंटर

रुदावलएक घंटा पहले
ग्रामीण खिलाड़ियों को खेलकूद के प्रति प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए गांव बसेरी के घना हनुमान मंदिर पर खेलो इंडिया के तहत ओपन जिम प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र शुरू होगा। जिसके लिए खेल मंत्रालय द्वारा खेल सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई गई है। पूर्व सरपंच महेश बाल्मिकी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को ओपन जिम केन्द्र खोलने के लिए फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष एवं खेल मंत्रालय के सदस्य डा. रमेश इंदौलिया ने खेल कोटे से तहत निशुल्क सामान उपलब्ध कराया है।

खेलकूद सामान का पूजन महंत रामानंद महाराज ने पूजन-अर्चना के साथ किया। प्रभारी महेश बाल्मिकी ने बताया कि यह ओपन जिम प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र पूरे क्षेत्र के लिए खोला गया है। प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र में क्षेत्र के खिलाड़ियों को प्रशिक्षण देकर नेशनल व इंटर नेशनल स्तर के खिलाड़ियों को तैयार किया जाएगा। जिसके लिए कोच भी लगाया गया है। साथ खेल मंत्रालय के सदस्य डा. रमेश इंदौलिया भी ओपन जिम सेंटर पर आकर खिलाड़ियों को निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण देंगे।

ग्रामीण खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए प्रतियोगिता भी कराई जाएगी। ओपन जिम प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र का क्षेत्रीय विधायक जोगिंदर सिंह अवाना द्वारा शीघ्र ही उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। इस मौके पर मदन बसेरी, दिलीप सिंह, देवेंद्र सिंह, रामेश्वर, वृद्धावनलाल आदि मौजूद थे।

