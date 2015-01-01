पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल प्रतियोगिता:दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में वीरू लोहागढ़, प्रद्युम्नसिंह और शिवानी रहे प्रथम

रुदावलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव मालौनी में शहीद जीतेन्द्र सिंह की पुण्यतिथि पर सरपंच हरप्रसाद की अध्यक्षता में दौड़ प्रतियोगिता हुई। विशिष्ट अतिथि सरपंच सुनील चौधरी, सरपंच सुशील, कृष्णा डागुर एडवोकेट थे। आयोजक सुरेन्द्रसिंह, दीपक व हुकम सिंह ने बताया कि पांच किलोमीटर दौड़ में वीरू लोहागढ़ प्रथम, प्रद्युम्नसिंह द्वितीय व कैलाश पाली तृतीय रहे।

1600 मीटर दौड़ में प्रद्युम्नसिंह प्रथम, ओमवीर द्वितीय एवं सचिन खानपुर तृतीय स्थान पर रहे। बालिका वर्ग 800 मीटर में शिवानी प्रथम, गौरी द्वितीय एवं सपना तृतीय स्थान पर रही। अतिथियों ने विजेता प्रतियोगियों को मैडल व शील्ड देकर पुरस्कृत किया। इस मौके पर हरवीर, लच्छो पंडित, रामदयाल आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें