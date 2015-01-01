पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नपा में पेयजल की नहीं है कोई स्थाई व्यवस्था

रुपवास5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे को नगर पालिका का दर्जा मिले कई साल भी बीत चुके है। कस्बे में नगर पालिका के पहले बोर्ड का भी गठन हो चुका है। इन सबके होते हुए भी नगर पालिका कार्यालय में इस समय लोगों के लिए पीने के पानी की कोई भी स्थाई व्यवस्था नही है। एक ओर नगरपालिका द्वारा जगह जगह प्याऊ से लेकर कस्बे में निर्माण कार्य कराने के टेंडर देने की जिम्मेदारी है। वही दूसरी ओर नगर पालिका में आने वाले फरियादी व कर्मचारियों के लिए ही पानी पीने की स्थाई व्यवस्था नही है।

नगर पालिका में पीने के पानी का कैम्पर आते ही खत्म हो जाते है। आलम यह है कि पानी का कैम्पर आते ही नगर पालिका के कर्मचारी अपने लिए पानी की बोतल भर कर रख लेते है, लेकिन कार्यवश आने वाले ग्रामीणों को प्यासा रहकर ही समय निकालना पड़ता है। नगर पालिका निर्माण कार्यों के लिए तो करोड़ों का टेंडर जारी कर सकती है लेकिन नगर पालिका में प्याऊ या वाटर कूलर की व्यवस्था करने में मजबूर दिखाई दे रही है।

