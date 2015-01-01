पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क हादसा:पत्नी को लेने ससुराल जा रहे युवक की बाइक टेंपो से टकराई, मौके पर ही मौत

सैंपऊ18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैंपऊ. अस्पताल में भर्ती गांव सालेपुर के पास हुई दुर्घटना में घायल महिलाएं।
  • नेशनल हाइवे-123 पर सालेपुर गांव के पास दोपहर 2 बजे हुई दुर्घटना
  • आमने-सामने की टक्कर से टेंपो में बैठे 7 लोग घायल, इनमें 3 महिलाएं

नेशनल हाइवे 123 पर गांव सालेपुर के पास एक बाइक और ऑटो में आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में जहां बाइक चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई वहीं ऑटो में बैठे 7 लोग घायल हो गए। इनमें तीन की हालत गंभीर होने पर जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है। शेष को कस्बे के सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया है। घटना दोपहर 2 बजे के आसपास की बताई गई है। सूचना पर पुलिस उपाधीक्षक विजय कुमार सिंह और कार्यवाहक थाना इंचार्ज मुनेश कुमार मीणा घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भिजवाया है।

विक्रमपुरा निवासी बाइक सवार पवन पुत्र पातीराम कुशवाह बाइक से अपने गांव जा रहा था। जब वह सालेपुर गांव के पास से गुजर रहा था तो उसकी बाइक सामने से आ रहे ऑटो से टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि पवन की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

वहीं ऑटो चालक भूरा पुत्र पूरन कुशवाह निवासी बज्जरगढ़ सहित सुंदरिया कुशवाह निवासी कुमरपुरा थाना कोलारी, लखन पुत्र धनीराम कुशवाह निवासी नया नगला थाना कोलारी, बनवारी पुत्र नारायण सिंह निवासी पीपल मंडी बसई नवाब, राजो पत्नी तेज सिंह लोधा निवासी पोथी पुरा, सविता पुत्री फूल सिंह लोधा निवासी पोथी पुरा, गिरमेश पत्नी फूल सिंह लोधा निवासी पोथी पुरा घायल हो गई। इधर, पवन का एक्सीडेंट होने की सूचना जैसे ही घर पर पहुंची, वैसे ही परिजनों में चीख-पुकार मच गई और वे घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ पड़े।

एक गंभीर घायल आगरा, 6 को जिला अस्पताल के लिए किया रैफर
इनमें गंभीर रूप से घायल बनवारी, भूरा, सुंदरिया, लखन को जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। जहां से लखन की गंभीर हालत होने पर आगरा के लिए रैफर किया गया है। वहीं सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केंद्र पर भर्ती तीनों घायल महिलाओं को भी जिला अस्पताल के लिए देर शाम को रैफर कर दिया गया।

इधर, सैंपऊ थाने के कार्यवाहक थाना प्रभारी मुनेशकुमार मीणा ने बताया कि सड़क हादसे में मृत पवन के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। वहीं हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त ऑटो एवं बाइक को कब्जे में लेकर पुलिस थाने पर रखवाया है। मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा अंतिम संस्कार के बाद रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए कहा है। मामला दर्ज होने के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
देवउठनी एकादशी पर है बहन की शादी, उसी को देने के लिए चार दिन पहले पवन ने खरीदी थी नई बाइक

4 दिन पहले खरीदी नई बाइक से वह ससुराल जाने के लिए निकला ही था कि 15 मिनट बाद ही उसके एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिली।
4 दिन पहले खरीदी नई बाइक से वह ससुराल जाने के लिए निकला ही था कि 15 मिनट बाद ही उसके एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिली।

बाइक और ऑटो के बीच हादसे का शिकार बाइक सवार पवन नई बाइक लेकर अपनी ससुराल बसेड़ी जा रहा था। मृतक के चचेरे भाई राजेश ने बताया कि पवन की छोटी बहन की शादी देवउठनी एकादशी को है। उसके लिए ही 4 दिन पहले शनिवार को ही बाइक खरीदी थी। उसने बताया कि पवन ढाई माह बाद हैदराबाद से लौटा था।

बुधवार को वह अपनी ससुराल बसेड़ी के भगोरा में पत्नी को लेने के लिए जा रहा था। उसने बताया कि 4 दिन पहले खरीदी नई बाइक से वह ससुराल जाने के लिए निकला ही था कि 15 मिनट बाद ही उसके एक्सीडेंट की खबर मिली। खबर मिलते ही परिजन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें