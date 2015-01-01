पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:सिंचाई के लिए नहर से पानी मिलने में देरी से किसान परेशान

सैंपऊ3 घंटे पहले
  • 25 नवंबर तक है गेहूं की बुआई के लिए पीक समय, दिसंबर में बोई जाने वाली फसल के उत्पादन में आएगी गिरावट

जल संसाधन विभाग द्वारा इस बार बांध से नहर में पानी छोड़ने में की गई देरी का खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ सकता है। स्थिति यह है कि सरसों एवं आलू की बुआई के बाद किसान गेहूं की बोवनी के लिए खाली पड़े खेतों को तैयार करने के लिए नहर के पानी के इंतजार कर रहा है। ऐसे में पानी के इंतजार में खाली बैठा है। कृषि विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार गेहूं की बोवनी का पीक टाइम 15 अक्टूबर से लेकर 15 नवंबर तक है। अधिकतम 25 नवंबर तक का समय गेहूं की फसल के लिए मुफीद माना जाता है।

इसके बाद होने वाली गेहूं की फसल अंतिम चरण में पकाव के समय यानि मार्च माह में चलने वाली हवाओं एवं खराब मौसम से खराब हो सकती है। यानि अब 15 दिन देरी से होने वाली गेहूं की बोवनी किसानों को पैदावार में झटका दे सकती है। इधर 16 नवंबर से जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा बांध से नहरों में पानी रिलीज करने के निर्णय से किसानों में मायूसी है। किसानों का कहना है कि सप्ताह भर बाद नहर में पानी छोड़ा जाएगा।

बैठक में 16 नवंबर को पार्वती डेम से नहरों में पानी छोड़ने का लिया था निर्णय

पिछले दिनों बसेड़ी सबडिवीजन पर कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में जल संसाधन विभाग, पार्वती सिंचाई परियोजना व किसानों की बैठक हुई थी। जिसमें 16 नवंबर को पार्वती डेम से नहरों में पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया था। अब यही निर्णय किसानों को परेशान कर रहा है। किसानों की मानें तो पिछले कई वर्षों में अक्टूबर माह में ही दीपावली के समय पर गेहूं की फसल तैयारी को लेकर नहर का पानी उपलब्ध करा दिया जाता था।

किसान विजेंद्र सिंह, रामबाबू सिंह परमार, किशन सिंह, विद्याराम शर्मा, केशव सिंह परमार, भारत सिंह ने बताया कि यही पानी उन्हें 1 से 5 नवंबर के मध्य उपलब्ध कराया जाता तो गेहूं की फसल 15 दिन लेट नहीं होती।

