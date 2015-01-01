पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हाइटेंशन लाइन का तार झोंपड़ी पर गिरा, आग से सबमर्सिबल बोरिंग जली

सैंपऊ4 घंटे पहले
  • सैंपऊ उपखंड के गांव दौनारी की घटना, ग्रामीण का डेढ़ लाख रुपए का नुकसान

उपखंड क्षेत्र के गांव दौनारी में सैंपऊ जीएसएस पर तैनात लाइनमैन की लापरवाही के कारण विद्युत लाइन टूटने के बाद दोबारा से जोड़ दिए जाने के कारण एक किसान का भारी तादात में नुकसान हो गया। किसान का आरोप है कि हाइटेंशन लाइन का तार टूटने के बाद बोरिंग में आग लग गई।

इसी दौरान लीडर कर्मचारी को सूचना देकर बिजली कटवाई, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ही लाइनमैन के द्वारा पुन बिजली शुरू कर देने से बोरिंग और सबमर्सिबल के साथ खेत पर पड़ी झोपड़ी में करंट और चिंगारी दौड़ने से फिर से आग लग गई। जिसके चलते झोपड़ी के अंदर बोरिंग और सबमर्सिबल के साथ रखा सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

घटना को लेकर पीड़ित किसान लाखन सिंह पुत्र शेर सिंह परमार के द्वारा लाइनमैन के खिलाफ पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दी गई है। मामला दर्ज कराया गया है जिससे बताया गया है कि गांव के ही निकट खेतों पर लगे ट्यूवैल के पास हाइटेंशन लाइन का तार टूट गया। तार टूटने के बाद निकली चिंगारी से किसान लाखन सिंह पुत्र शेर सिंह ठाकुर के ट्यूबवेल की झोपड़ी में आग लग गई।

पीड़ित की ओर से स्थानीय पुलिस थाने में लाइनमैन के खिलाफ शिकायत दी गई है। पीड़ित ने आरोप लगाया है कि मंगलवार सुबह के समय उनके खेत पर लगी सबमर्सिबल बोरिंग की झोपड़ी के ऊपर से गुजर रही हाइटेंशन लाइन का तार टूट कर गिर पड़ा। पीड़ित के द्वारा तत्काल ही लाइनमैन को सूचना देकर बिजली काटने के लिए गुहार लगाई।

सूचना पर लाइनमैन विनोद के द्वारा बिजली काट दी। जैसे ही लोग झोपड़ी में लगी हुई आग को बुझाते उससे पहले ही दोबारा से विद्युत सप्लाई चालू कर दी। जिससे हाइटेंशन लाइन के तार से फिर से चिंगारी निकलने लगी। देखते ही देखते झोपड़ी में दोनों धू धू कर आग लग गई।

लाइनमैन पर लापरवाही का आरोप
पीड़ित लाखन सिंह के द्वारा लाइनमैन की लापरवाही से हुए नुकसान को लेकर पुलिस में शिकायत दी है। जिसमें बताया है कि जिस समय तार टूटा था तभी उनकी ओर से लाइनमैन को फोन कर विद्युत सप्लाई बंद करने के लिए कहा गया था।

लाइनमैन विनोद के द्वारा विद्युत लाइन को बंद तो कर दिया लेकिन लापरवाही की सारी हदें पार करते हुए कुछ ही देर बाद लाइनमैन ने विद्युत सप्लाई चालू कर दी। जिससे झोपड़ी में आग बुझा रहे लोग विद्युत करंट की चपेट में आने से बाल-बाल बच गए। पुलिस ने बताया कि आग लगने से बोरिंग, सबमर्सिबल और पाईप सहित करीब डेढ़ लाख का नुकसान हो गया।

