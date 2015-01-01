पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:चालक को झपकी आने पर लगन चढ़ा कर लौट रहे लोगों से भरी मैक्स पलटी, 12 घायल

सैंपऊ
सैंपऊ घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाते हुए परिजन एवं चिकित्सा कर्मी।

कंचनपुर थाना इलाके के गांव गढ़ी सुक्खा के पास बीती रात को लग्न टीका कार्यक्रम से लौट रहे लोगों से भरी मैक्स पिकअप गाड़ी सड़क से नीचे गड्ढे में पलट गई। जिससे हादसे में टीका चढ़ाने के लिए गए लड़की के पिता व दादा सहित करीब एक दर्जन लोगों के चोटें आई हैं।

हादसे के बाद चीख-पुकार सुनकर आसपास खेतों में पानी दे रहे किसान घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़े तब जाकर मैक्स के अंदर फंसे हुए घायलों को बाहर निकाला। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना के समय चालक को नींद की झपकी आ गई और जैसे ही गाड़ी सड़क से नीचे पलटी तो लोगों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई।

सभी घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। सैपऊ उपखंड क्षेत्र के दुबेपुरा गांव निवासी मुरारी पुत्र नेकराम जाटव की पुत्री की शादी बसेड़ी इलाके के किसी गांव में तय हुई थी। शनिवार को बेटी का लग्न ने टीका चढ़ाकर सभी लोग मैक्स गाड़ी में सवार होकर वापस लौट रहे थे।

इसी दौरान गढ़ी सुक्खा के पास चालक को झपकी आने पर गाड़ी सड़क से नीचे गड्ढे में पलट गई। गाड़ी पलटने की आवाज सुनते ही आसपास के खेतों में सिंचाई कर रहे किसान घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ पड़े। उन्होंने आनन-फानन में गाड़ी के अंदर फंसे हुए घायलों को जैसे तैसे करके बाहर निकाला।

हादसे में लड़की का पिता मुरारी लाल जाटव तथा लड़की का दादा नेकराम के अलावा गांव के ही हरी विलास पुत्र पातीराम लोकेश पुत्र नारायण सिंह, रामजीलाल पुत्र वेदरिया, बबलू पुत्र हरिसिंह, गुड्डू पुत्र माणिक चंद, आशीष पुत्र नारायण सिंह, सुमित पुत्र मोहर सिंह,रवि पुत्र अचल सिंह, दाता राम पुत्र बाबूलाल, 10 वर्षीय बालक कोमल पुत्र मुनीम, मुनीम पुत्र बाबूलाल, कमल सिंह पुत्र लालाराम, महाराज सिंह पुत्र पीतम सिंह आदि लोग घायल हुए हैं।

