अतिक्रमण:पटवार घर के पिछवाड़े की दीवार तोड़कर किया कब्जा, मुख्यमंत्री को भेजी शिकायत

सैंपऊ6 घंटे पहले
उपखंड क्षेत्र के कैंथरी स्थित पटवार घर पर एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा अवैध कब्जा किए जाने की शिकायत स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को की गई है। लोगों ने शिकायत की है कि एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा पटवार घर के पिछवाड़े की दीवार तोड़कर अवैध कब्जे की नीयत से उसके अंदर गाय भैंस बांधी जा रही है और भवन के जाली जंगलों को क्षतिग्रस्त कर भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा कई बार हल्का पटवारी को पटवार घर पर हो रहे अवैध कब्जे की शिकायत की जा चुकी है लेकिन अभी तक अवैध कब्जे को हटाने के लिए कोई भी कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार गांव के कमल सिंह शिवकांत मुन्ना लाल फूल सिंह आदि ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को ईमेल के माध्यम से शिकायत की है कि ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर नेशनल हाईवे स्थित पटवार घर की बेशकीमती जमीन और भवन पर गांव के ही एक अतिक्रमण के द्वारा पटवार भवन को हड़पने की नीयत से कब्जा कर लिया है।

अतिक्रमी के द्वारा भवन के अंदर गाय एवं अन्य पशुओं को माना जा रहा है वही एक कमरे के अंदर घुसा भर दिया है साथ ही भवन के ऊपर टीन शेड डालकर टॉयलेट बाथरूम का भी निर्माण कर लिया है। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा अवैध अतिक्रमण को लेकर हल्का पटवारी एवं गिरदावर को शिकायत की गई है। लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं होने से अतिक्रमी के हौसले बुलंद बने हुए हैं।

