वेतन कटौती:रजिस्टर में हाजिरी कर धौलपुर घूम रहे थे संस्था प्रधान, सीबीईओ ने काटा एक दिन का वेतन

सैंपऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकारी स्कूल से पढ़कर बाहर निकल रहे छात्र-छात्राएं
  • सैंपऊ के बल्दियापुरा गांव के प्राइमरी स्कूल का मामला, सूचना पर सीबीईओ ने किया निरीक्षण

कोरोना काल के दौरान लगे लॉकडाउन के बाद सरकार पटरी से उतरी व्यवस्थाओं को यथास्थिति में लाने के लिए प्रयासरत है, वहीं सरकारी विभागों में कर्मचारी लॉकडाउन में ड्यूटी से मिली ढील का अभी भी नाजायज फायदा उठा रहे है। सैंपऊ ब्लॉक के गांव बल्दिया पुरा का प्राइमरी स्कूल स्थानीय निवासी शिक्षक की हठधर्मिता के चलते गर्त में जाता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। लोगों की शिकायत है कि स्थानीय होने की वजह से शिक्षक मनमाने तरीके से स्कूल आते-जाते हैं। ज्यादातर समय स्कूल से गायब रहते है। कई दफा ग्रामीणों द्वारा शिकायत किए जाने के बाद भी विभाग लापरवाह शिक्षक के खिलाफ कोई कार्यवाही नहीं कर पा रहा है।

संस्था प्रधान पप्पू कुशवाह गुरुवार को स्कूल निरीक्षण के दौरान गायब थे, जबकि हाजिरी रजिस्टर में बाकायदा उसके हस्ताक्षर हो रहे थे। जब पप्पू कुशवाह को फोन पर स्कूल में उपस्थित नहीं होने का कारण पूछा गया तो उन्होंने खुद को धौलपुर होना बताया। जब उपस्थिति पंजिका में हस्ताक्षर होने की बात पूछी तो उसने कहा कि स्कूल खोल कर रजिस्टर में हस्ताक्षर करके वह धौलपुर किसी काम से आ गए हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में इस तरह कई स्कूलों में इस तरह की लापरवाही बढ़ती जा रही है लेकिन शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों का इस ओर कतई ध्यान नहीं है।

सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचीं मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी कृष्णा कुमारी ने स्कूल में उपस्थित दूसरे शिक्षक सुरेश कुशवाह से मामले की जानकारी ली तो कुशवाह ने बताया कि इसी तरह आए दिन संस्था प्रधान का आवागमन रहता है। एक ही गांव के होने के कारण वह कुछ भी कह पाने में असमर्थ हैं। सीबीईओ ने उपस्थिति पंजिका कॉलम में संस्था प्रधान के हस्ताक्षर पर क्वेश्चन मार्क लगाते हुए एक दिन का वेतन रोकने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। वहीं इस तरह से गैरहाजिर रहने पर कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।

बच्चों के स्कूल आने पर रोक, फिर भी पढ़ते मिले दर्जनभर छोटे बच्चे

कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए राजकीय एवं निजी स्कूलों में सरकार के द्वारा फिलहाल अभी क्लास शुरू करने को कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किए हैं, लेकिन बल्दिया पुरा के प्राइमरी स्कूल में दर्जनभर छोटे बच्चे पढ़ते हुए मिले। स्कूल में उपस्थित शिक्षक सुरेश कुशवाह से जब बच्चों के स्कूल में पढ़ने आने की वजह जानी तो उन्होंने बताया कि किताब बांटने के लिए बच्चों को बुलाया था।

किताब लेने के बाद बच्चे यूं ही बैठे रह गए हैं। एक ओर सरकार और शिक्षा विभाग निजी स्कूलों में कक्षा संचालित होने की सूचना पर लगातार छापामारी कर रही है, दूसरी ओर सरकारी स्कूलों में छोटी क्लासों के बच्चों को पढ़ते पाए जाना सरकार एवं विभाग की दोहरी नीति की पोल खोल रहा है।

कोचिंग सेंटरों पर कार्रवाई की सूचना से संचालकों में हड़कंप
उपखंड मुख्यालय पर लगातार कोचिंग सेंटरों में बच्चों को पढ़ाई जाने की शिकायत पर गुरुवार को मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी कृष्णा कुमारी के द्वारा कार्रवाई की कोशिश की गई। लेकिन जिस जगह पर कोचिंग सेंटर चलने की सूचना मिली थी वहां ना कोचिंग सेंटर चलता हुआ मिला और ना ही बच्चे पढ़ते पाए गए। कार्रवाई की सूचना पर कई स्कूलों एवं कोचिंग सेंटरों में भगदड़ मच गई। इस दौरान पढ़ने वाले बच्चों को सड़कों पर साइकिल और पैदल से जाते हुए देखा गया।

लापरवाही- निजी स्कूलों एवं कोचिंग सेंटरों पर कार्रवाई, कोरोनाकाल में सरकारी स्कूलों में भी पढ़ रहे हैं बच्चे
जिला प्रशासन एवं शिक्षा विभाग कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए भले ही निजी स्कूलों एवं कोचिंग सेंटरों पर छापेमारी करके बच्चों के हित में कार्रवाई कर रहे हो लेकिन इलाके के कई सरकारी स्कूलों में बच्चों को धड़ल्ले से पढ़ाया जा रहा है। कस्बे में शिक्षा विभाग की टीम शिकायत पर कोचिंग संस्थान को तलाश रही थी तो दूसरी ओर सरकारी स्कूल से पढ़ने के बाद बच्चे बाहर निकल रहे थे।

  • बल्दिया पुरा स्कूल में हाजिरी लगाकर गैरहाजिर मिले शिक्षक पप्पू कुशवाहा के उपस्थिति कॉलम में क्वेश्चन मार्क लगा दिया है। उनका एक दिन का वेतन रोकने के साथ कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। स्कूल में बैठे मिले बच्चे किताब लेने के लिए आए थे। जिन्हें किताब देने के बाद घर भेज दिया गया। - कृष्णा कुमारी, मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी
