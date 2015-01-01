पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानी से फसल बर्बाद:कौलारी पर छलकी मुख्य नहर, आलू, सरसों और गेहूं की कई बीघा फसल पानी में डूबी

सैंपऊ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैंपऊ. खेतों की तरफ नहरी पानी को जाने से रोकते किसान।
  • कौलारी थाने के पास नहर की पुलिया के पाइप चॉक होने से ओवरफ्लो होकर पानी खेतों में घुसा

पार्वती बांध के मुख्य नहर में पानी रिलीज हुए 1 दिन भी नहीं हुआ कि कौलारी में पुलिस थाने के पास नहर पर बनी पुलिया के पाइप चौक होने से पानी नहर की पटरी के ऊपर से निकलता हुआ खेतों में जा घुसा। खेतों में पानी भरने से आलू सरसों एवं गेहूं की खेती जलमग्न हो गई।

किसानों को जैसे ही नहर का पानी खेतों में भरने की खबर मिली तो उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर पानी रोकने की कोशिश की लेकिन कामयाब नहीं हुए। किसानों के द्वारा उपखंड प्रशासन एवं जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों को नहर का पानी खेतों में घुसने की शिकायत करते हुए आक्रोश जताया। देर शाम तक नहर का पानी बंद नहीं हुआ।

कौलारी निबासी किसान थान सिंह पुत्र छीतरिया, भूदेवी पुत्री थोलूराम, राकेश पुत्र सुमेरा, कंचन लोधा बद्री लोधा, साहब सिंह लोधा, संता पुत्री रतो, बॉबी धोबी आदि की 12 बीघा फसल नहर के पानी में डूबने से बर्बाद हो गई। जल संसाधन विभाग द्वारा 16 नवंबर को पार्वती बांध से मुख्य नहर में पानी छोड़े जाना तय था लेकिन अधिकारियों के द्वारा गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैया अपनाते हुए कौलारी में बसई नवाब कौलारी मार्ग पर थाने के पास स्थित नहर की पुलिया की साफ सफाई कराना उचित नहीं समझा।

शिकायत करने के बाद भी कई घंटे तक बंद नहीं हुआ पानी

पुलिया के अंदर पाईपों में कूड़ा कचरा भरे होने की वजह से पानी पुलिया से आगे जाने के बजाय नहर की पटरी के ऊपर से ओवरफ्लो होकर खेतों में भरता रहा। जिसके चलते किसानों द्वारा गाड़ी मेहनत से बोई गई सरसों एवं आलू की फसल पानी में डूब गई, साथ ही हाल ही में पलेवा की गई गेहूं की खेती में भी पानी भरने से नुकसान हो गया।

किसानों ने जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि नहर संचालन को लेकर जल संसाधन अधिकारियों के गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैये के चलते खेतों में फसल के पानी में डूबने से किसान सदमे की हालत में है।

किसान नरदेव लोधा ने बताया कि नहर में पानी बंद कराए जाने की शिकायत किए जाने के कई घंटे बाद भी पानी बंद नहीं होने से खेत में खड़ी और बोई गई आलू, सरसों एवं गेहूं की फसल पानी में डूब कर बर्बाद हो गई। किसानों ने जिला कलेक्टर से बर्बाद हुई फसल के बीज एवं खाद के लिए आर्थिक सहायता दिल्ली जाने मांग की है।
मावठ की बारिश के बाद फिलहाल 10 दिन टाला जा सकता था नहर संचालन

इलाके में 2 दिन पूर्व हुई मावठ की बारिश के बाद नहर का संचालन हाल फिलहाल 10 दिन तक टाला जा सकता था। इलाके में 17 नवंबर की दोपहर को जैसे ही मुख्य नहर में पानी आते हुए दिखा तो किसानों ने खेती के काम में लेने की बजाए पानी को आगे की तरफ जाने दिया। किसानों ने बताया कि मावठ की बारिश के बाद फिलहाल पानी की जरूरत नहीं है सरसों एवं आलू की फसल को मावठ की बारिश से भारी राहत मिली है वहीं गेहूं की खेती के लिए पलेवा की जरूरत भी काफी हद तक इससे पूरी हो चुकी है।

उसके बावजूद जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने नहर में पानी छोड़े जाने को लेकर तय की गई टाइमिंग में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया। किसानों ने बताया कि 10 दिन बाद नहर में पानी रिलीज किया जाता तो खेती को इससे लाभ होता। विभाग ने नहर में अब जो पानी छोड़ा है वह बेकार और व्यर्थ ही चला जाएगा। जिससे किसानों को उल्टा नुकसान भी हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें