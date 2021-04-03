पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:बजरी माफिया से सरेंधी चौराहे पर रात 2 बजे यूपी पुलिस की मुठभेड़, 3 पकड़े, 2 घायल

सैंपऊ2 घंटे पहले
  • दो थाने और दो पुलिस चौकियां, फिर भी धौलपुर से यूपी बॉर्डर तक ले आए चंबल बजरी
  • आरोपियों में एक धौलपुर और 2 भरतपुर के

उत्तर प्रदेश बॉर्डर पर जगनेर इलाके में सरेंधी चौराहे पर बुधवार आधी रात बाद करीब 2 बजे यूपी पुलिस की बजरी माफिया से मुठभेड़ हो गई। इस दौरान पुलिस की गोली से दो जने घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने 3 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इनमें एक धौलपुर और 2 भरतपुर के हैं। इनसे बजरी से भरी 3 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों समेत अवैध हथियार (असलहा) भी बरामद किए हैं। रोचक तथ्य यह है कि चंबल से बजरी निकालने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक है। फिर भी पुलिस और खान विभाग की सांठगांठ से यह अवैध कारोबार चल रहा है। इसलिए करीब 40 किलोमीटर दूर यूपी बॉर्डर सरेंधी चौराहे तक आ गए।

इस बीच में दो थाने और दो पुलिस चौकियों का इलाका पड़ता है। लेकिन, कहीं भी इन्हें नहीं रोका गया। हालांकि पुलिस की दलील है कि ये माफिया हाइवे या मुख्य सड़क के बजाय कच्चे रास्तों से बजरी की तस्करी करते हैं। इसलिए पकड़ में नहीं आते। लेकिन, इन सभी रास्तों की पुलिस और खान विभाग के कर्मचारियों को पूरी जानकारी रहती है। उनका खुफिया तंत्र भी काम करता है। इसीलिए पहले भी कई बार ऐसी कार्रवाइयां हो चुकी हैं।

आगरा पुलिस के मुताबिक उन्हें सूचना मिली कि धौलपुर की ओर से अवैध चंबल बजरी भरे दर्जनों ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियां एनएच 123 से जगनेर आ रही हैं। इनके पास अवैध हथियार भी है। इस पर खेरागढ़ सीओ के नेतृत्व में कई थानों की पुलिस फोर्स और आगरा खनन विभाग की टीम बनाई गईं। रात्रि करीब 2.30 बजे धौलपुर की ओर से चंबल बजरी भरी कई ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियां आती दिखीं।

पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया तो माफियाओं ने ट्रैक्टरों की स्पीड बढ़ा दी। यहां तक कि पुलिस टीम को कुचलने का प्रयास भी किया। जब वे सफल नहीं हुए तो उन्होंने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जवाबी फायरिंग में दो लोगों को गोली लगी। जबकि कुछ लोग वहां से भाग गए।

मौके से पकड़े गए लोगों में रामू पुत्र रामनाथ निवासी धौलपुर, पप्पू पुत्र अंगद और पंकज पुत्र नारायण भरतपुर के रहने वाले हैं। इनमें रामू और पप्पू को गोली लगी थी। इनके कब्जे से दो अवैध तमंचे, तीन चंबल बजरी भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली और एक कार बरामद की है।

कार्रवाई

पुलिस ने टायर में गोली मारकर किया पंक्चर।

अंजाम

ट्रैक्टरों को सड़कों पर ही छोड़ भागे बजरी माफिया।

असर

सड़कों पर लगे बजरी के ढेर, यातायात प्रभावित

माफिया को लगी पुलिस की गोली
मुठभेड़ के दौरान माफिया को गोली लगी जिसे पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है।

  • फायरिंग करके भागे अन्य बदमाशों को भी जल्द पकड़ लिया जाएगा। संभावित ठिकानों पर दबिश दी जा रही है। मौके से जिन्हें पकड़ा है, उनसे पूछताछ कर संभावित ठिकानों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। - सत्यजीत गुप्ता, एसपी पश्चिम आगरा
