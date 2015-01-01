पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:कार की टक्कर से युवक की मौत, दो अन्य घायल

सैंपऊ2 घंटे पहले
सैंपऊ. क्षतिग्रस्त कार को ले जाती जेसीबी मशीन।
  • दोस्त की शादी की वर्षगांठ से लौटते समय हादसा
  • पीछे सवार दोस्त के साले एवं साली आगरा रैफर

थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच 123 पर कुम्हेरी के पास बीके ईंट भट्टा के सामने तेज रफ्तार कार चालक ने बाइक सवार तीन जनों को टक्कर मार दी। दर्दनाक हादसे में 35 वर्षीय बाइक सवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं बाइक पर बैठे दो जने गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। कार चालक को भी गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। मृतक युवक दोस्त की मैरिज एनिवर्सरी में उसके साले एवं साली को लेकर गांव सालेपुर में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शरीक होने जा रहा था।

एएसआई बाबूलाल ने बताया कि गुरुवार देर शाम को एनएच 123 पर बीके ईट भट्टा के सामने बाइक और कार में आमने सामने से टक्कर हो गई। गांव बीसलपुर थाना कागरोल जिला आगरा निवासी दीपक बघेला 25 वर्ष बाइक से अपने दोस्त की मैरिज एनिवर्सरी में शामिल होने के लिए सैंपऊ के गांव सालेपुर जा रहा था। उसके साथ दोस्त की 14 वर्षीय साली राखी व 10 वर्षीय साला गुलशन भी थे।

सामने से तेज रफ्तार आ रहे कार चालक 45 वर्षीय राजवीर शर्मा निवासी बसई जगनेर ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में दीपक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं गुलशन और राखी घायल हो गए। इनमें भाई-बहन एवं कार चालक की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। बताया जाता है कि कार चालक शराब के नशे में था और कार के अंदर शराब की कुछ बोतलें भी मिली हैं।

सप्ताह भर में 3 हादसों में 3 की मौत
नेशनल हाइवे 123 पर सप्ताह भर के अंदर हुए सड़क हादसों में तीन जनों की जान जा चुकी है। पहली घटना 11 नवंबर को सालेपुर के पास टेंपो और बाइक की भिड़ंत में विक्रमपुरा निवासी युवक पवन कुशवाह की मौत हो चुकी है। युवक बाइक से अपनी पत्नी को लेने के लिए ससुराल जा रहा था।

वही टेंपो में सवार आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग इस हादसे में घायल हो गए। वहीं 17 नवंबर को हुए हादसे में करीमपुर के पास दो बाइकों की भिड़ंत में सड़क पर गिरे युवक विक्की निवासी ओदी का नंगला थाना रूपबास को पीछे से ऑटो के द्वारा कुचले जाने से मौत हो गई।

