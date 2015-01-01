पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सीकरी में दो जगह से बाइकें चोरी, रात को घरों से मोटरसाइकिलों को उठा ले गए

सीकरी2 घंटे पहले
सीकरी. मोटरसाइकिल चुराते बदमाश।
  • सुबह जागने पर पता चला, वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद

कस्बे में बीती रात्रि चोरों ने दो घरों के अंदर खड़ी मोटर साइकिलों को दरवाजे तोड़ कर चोरी कर लिया। पूरी वारदात दोनों ही जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गयी। आए दिन हो रही मोटरसाइकिल चोरी की वारदातों से लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है। कस्बे के पुराने पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास निवासी कुलदीप गुर्जर ने बताया कि उनके घर के अंदर उनकी मोटर साइकिल खड़ी थी।

बीती रात्रि करीब 3 बजे दो चोरों ने पहले तो जंगला तोड़ा और अंदर आकर वहां दीवार पर लटक रही मुख्य दरवाजे की चाबी से ताला खोल लिया व बाइक लेकर फरार हो गए। सुबह जागने पर घटना का पता चला तो उन्होंने घर मे लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाला। इसमें दो जने मुंह पर कपड़ा ढककर आए और वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

चोरों ने करीब 8 मिनट तक जंगला तोड़ा और इसके बाद मोटर साइकिल को चुराया। इसकी सूचना उन्होंने पुलिस को दी है व घटना के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी पुलिस को सौंपे है। इसके अलावा इन्ही बदमाशों ने भगत सिंह चौराहे के पास राजू ठेकडी वाले के मकान के अंदर खड़ी बाइक को भी चुरा लिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनके मकान में बड़ौदा ग्रामीण बैंक के बैंककर्मी अभिषेक सिंह किराए पर रहते हैं। उनकी बाइक मकान के अंदर खड़ी थी तो रात्रि करीब 1 बजे दो चोर वहां आए और मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला तोड़कर बाइक को चुरा ले गए। यह वारदात भी उनके यहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो गयी। उन्हें भी सुबह जागने पर वारदात का पता चला। दोनों ही जगह वारदात एक ही गैंग ने की है।

घटना की सूचना मिली है। सीसीटीवी कैमरों की मदद से चोरों की पहचान की जा रही है। जल्द ही बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। एक भी बदमाश बच नहीं पाएगासुनील कुमार, एसएचओ सीकरी।

