घपला:सहकारी समिति में अध्यक्ष मदनलाल और व्यवस्थापक श्रीराम सैनी ने ही किया था 8 करोड़ रुपए का गबन, अब वसूली होगी

सीकरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 240 किसानों से एफडी के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी, जीएसएस के व्यवस्थापक सैनी कर चुके हैं आत्महत्या

सीकरी ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति में 240 किसानों के करीब 8 करोड़ रुपए के गबन मामले में विभाग सहकारिता विभाग ने तत्कालीन व्यवस्थापक स्वर्गीय श्रीराम सैनी और अध्यक्ष मदन लाल को दोषी माना है। इनसे गबन की गई राशि की वसूली करने की सिफारिश की गई है।

हालांकि इनमें व्यवस्थापक श्रीराम सैनी पहले ही आत्महत्या कर चुका है। स्थानीय एडवोकेट अशोक गुप्ता ने बताया कि सीकरी क्षेत्र के 240 किसानों ने राजस्थान सहकारी समितियों के तत्कालीन रजिस्ट्रार नीरज के पवन को सीकरी ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति में 8 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के गबन की शिकायत की थी।

इन तथ्यों की प्राथमिक जांच में पुष्टि होने के बाद भरतपुर सेंट्रल को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के सहायक अधिशासी अधिकारी मुकेश सिंह और विजय कुमार अग्रवाल को जांच अधिकारी लगाया गया था। इन दोनों ने पिछले महीने 16 अक्टूबर, को अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट दे दी थी।

दि भरतपुर सेंट्रल को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक के एमडी विष्णु शर्मा की ओर से जारी जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबकि सीकरी ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति में सभी काश्तकारों ने अलग-अलग 8 करोड़ 81 लाख 33 हजार 265 रुपए जमा कराए थे। इन बैंक एफडी की रसीद समिति के व्यवस्थापक श्रीराम सैनी और अध्यक्ष मदन लाल बत्रा ने अपने संयुक्त हस्ताक्षरों से की थीं।

काश्तकार पिछले कई वर्षों से अपनी एफडी का भुगतान मांग रहे थे, लेकिन इन दोनों आरोपियों द्वारा कोई ना कोई बहाना बनाकर उन्हें टाला जा रहा था। लेकिन, 16 अप्रैल 2019 को व्यवस्थापक श्रीराम सैनी ने अचानक आत्महत्या कर ली। इससे ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति (मिनी बैंक) के ग्राहकों में हड़बड़ी मच गई।

उन्होंने जब अपनी एफडी का भुगतान मांगा तो पता चला कि उनकी राशि बैंक में जमा ही नही कराई गई थी। बल्कि एफडी संबंधी सभी रसीदें फर्जी है। जांच से पता चला है कि तत्कालीन व्यवस्थापक श्रीराम सैनी और अध्यक्ष मदन लाल बत्रा ने बैंको में सीकरी ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के 86 लाख 56 हजार 473 रुपए मय ब्याज के जमा है। इस तरह अध्यक्ष और व्यवस्थापक ने निवेशकों के 7 करोड़ 94 लाख 76 हजार 792 रुपए हड़प लिए। इसलिए यह वसूली इन दोनों से की जाए।

