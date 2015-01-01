पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:विकास अधिकारी ने मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया

आसींदएक घंटा पहले
पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी ताराचंद ने नवगठित बदनाैर पंचायत समिति की 20 पंचायतों के 88 मतदान केंद्राें का निरीक्षण किया। क्षेत्र में 27 नवंबर को मतदान होना है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि परा, जगपुरा, जैतगढ़, आकड़सादा, संग्रामगढ़, मोटरास, रामपुरा, गरियाखेड़ा, पाटन, चतरपुरा,अाेझियणा, मोठी, मोगर, बदनाैर, रतनपुरा, भादसी, गिरधरपुरा, भोजपुरा, बाजुंदा, चैनपुरा में बूथ पर छाया, पानी, रैंप, रोशनी व फर्नीचर आदि व्यवस्थाओं को जांचा। ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों तथा सहायक एलडीसी को काेविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना, निर्वाचन विभाग के निर्देशानुसार चुनाव कराने के लिए कहा। सहायक विकास अधिकारी बिहारीलाल शर्मा साथ थे। फूलियाकलां | जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 27 नवंबर को क्षेत्र में मतदान हाेगा। शाहपुरा एएसपी विमलसिंह नेहरा ने विभिन्न पोलिंग बूथ का निरीक्षण किया। फूलिया थानाधिकारी भागीरथसिंह साथ थे। कनेछन कलां, सणगारी में भी उन्हाेंने निरिक्षण किया।

