पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फसल में आग लगी:आग से चार गाड़ी मक्का व‌ मूंगफली की फसल जली

बनेड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भगवानपुरा में एक बाड़े में गुरुवार को आग लग गई। कटाई के बाद रखी करीब साढ़े चार गाड़ी मक्का की फसल जल व मूंगफली जल गई। लाेगाें व भीलवाड़ा से पहुंची दमकल की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया।

कांस्टेबल मदनलाल डडवाड़िया ने बताया कि श्यामलाल व काना बैरवा घर के पिछवाड़े बाड़ा बना हुआ है। घटना के वक्त परिवार के लोग खेत पर गए हुए थे। सूचना पर गृहस्वामी व अन्य लाेग पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें