पर्यटन और आस्था:गुजराती सैलानियों से गुलजार दुर्ग, सांवलियाजी में 10 हजार श्रद्धालुओं ने दर्शन किए, कतारें लगी रही

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
सांवलियाजी। मंदिर में गुरुवार सुबह उत्थापन झांकी दर्शन के लिए लगी कतारें।
  • दुर्ग पर विश्वदाय सप्ताह की शुरुआत पर पर्यटकों की एंट्री निशुल्क रहने से नहीं आई परेशानी

लाभ पंचमी गुरुवार को जिले में पर्यटन पंचमी की तरह नजर आई। चित्तौड़ दुर्ग और कृष्णधाम सांवलियाजी में गुजराती पर्यटकों का हुजूम जारी रहा। इनको आज किले पर टिकट के लिए भी कोई परेशानी नहीं आई। कारण, एएसआई ने विश्व दाय सप्ताह का पहला दिन होने से एंट्री निशुल्क रखी। सावंलियाजी में गुरुवार को भी करीब 8 से 10 हजार दर्शनार्थी आए।

दिवाली बाद खासकर लाभ पंचमी तक गुजरात में कारोबारी अवकाश रहने से वहां के लोग मेवाड़ का रुख करते हैं। गुरुवार को भी किले पर सैलानियों की चहल कदमी बनी रही। हालांकि बीते तीन दिनों के मुकाबले भीड़ कम नजर आई। इसकी वजह भी गुजरातियों का अब अपने प्रदेश लौटने का क्रम है। गत तीन दिन में इतने पर्यटक आए कि ई टिकटिंग की दो हजार की लिमिट दोपहर में ही पार हो गई थी।

इसके बाद पर्यटक निराश हुए। गुरुवार को उनको यह परेशानी नहीं आई। पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग ने विश्व दाय सप्ताह के तहत बिना टिकट सभी को एंट्री दी। अल सुबह से टयूरिस्ट वाहन टिकट विंडो पर बिना रुके तोपखाना, कुंभा महल, विजयस्तंभ, मीरा मंदिर, गोमुख कुंड, पदमिनी महल, रतनसिंह महल आदि देखते हुए रवाना होते रहे। किले के लगभग हर दरवाजे या विकट मोड पर पुलिसकर्मी लगा गए। चौकी प्रभारी महेंद्रसिंह व यातायात पुलिस हेड कांस्टेबल पवन कुमार पाडनपोल पर तैनात रहे।
कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं किया, गाइडलाइन के प्रति सख्ती जरूरी
विभाग ने विश्व दाय सप्ताह के पहले दिन पर्यटकों की निशुल्क एंट्री रखी गई पर कोई कार्यक्रम नहीं किया। इसकी वजह दो स्थानीय अधिकारियों के कोरोना संक्रमित होकर क्वारेंटाइन होना भी रहा। हालांकि विशेष सफाई अभियान शुरू किया है। इस बीच जागरुक लोगों ने कहा कि पर्यटन गुलजार होने से रोजगार मिल रहा है लेकिन सेनेटाइजर, डिस्टेसिंग व मास्क की अनिवार्यता सख्ती से लागू होनी चाहिए।

संग्रहालय में दोपहर तक ही 600 पर्यटक आ गए, कल बना था रिकाॅर्ड
फतहप्रकाश महल और उसमें संचालित म्यूजियम भी पर्यटकों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रहा है। गुरुवार को दोपहर 2 बजे तक ही करीब 600 पर्यटकों ने टिकट लेकर म्यूजियम देखा। बुधवार को इस साल के रिकार्ड 1568 पर्यटकों ने म्यूजियम देखा था। राज्य पुरातत्व एवं सर्वेक्षण विभाग के जयपुर स्थित जंतर मंतर, अल्बर्ट हाल, हवा महल, आमेर, नाहरगढ आदि के बाद यह सर्वाधिक संख्या रही।

