बैठक:जिला परिषद के 25 और पंचायत समिति के 173 वार्डों के लिए भाजपा में 1140 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
चित्तौड़गढ़. पंचायती राज चुनाव तैयारी के लिए ग्रामीण ब्लॉक कांग्रेस की बैठक में मंचासीन अतिथि।
  • हर सीट पर तीन नामों का पैनल बनाने के लिए जिला समन्वय समिति की बैठक अायाेजित हुई

भाजपा के पंचायतीराज चुनाव जिला प्रभारी दामोदर अग्रवाल ने मंगलवार को जिला समन्वय समिति की बैठक ली। जिसमें बताया गया कि सभी 25 जिप व 173 पंस वार्डों में उम्मीदवारी के लिए 1140 कार्यकर्ताओं के नाम आए हैं। जिलास्तर पर होमवर्क के बाद हर वार्ड के तीन-तीन नामों के पैनल प्रदेश को भेज देंगे।

अग्रवाल ने संबोधन में कहा कि अनुभवी पदाधिकारियों, प्रभारियों, संयोजकों ने बैठकों के अलावा मंडल अध्यक्षों समेत वरिष्ठ व प्रभावी कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क कर योग्य,जिताऊ व निष्ठावान दावेदारों की सूची बना ली है। अब उस पर जिला समन्वय समिति होमवर्क कर रही है। हमारे पास 11 पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद के 25 वार्डो के लिए कुल मिलाकर 1140 जनों के आवेदन आए है।

जिला समन्वय समिति द्वारा प्रत्येक सीट पर तीन-तीन के पैनल की कार्रवाई आज देर रात तक पूरी होगी। प्रदेश संगठन ने अपने स्तर पर भी सर्वे कराया गया है। निष्पक्ष व पारदर्शी पैनल तैयार कर प्रदेश को सौंप दिया जाएगा। मीडिया प्रभारी सुधीर जैन ने बताया कि समिति ने विस्तृत चर्चा कर फीडबैक लिया।

चुनाव सह प्रभारी प्रेमसिंह ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं में खासा उत्साह है। जिलाध्यक्ष गौतम दक ने कहा कि पार्टी प्रत्याशी फार्म भरने से पहले जिला विधिक समिति से पूरी जांच करवा लें। जल्दबाजी में छोटी सी गलती से फार्म रिजेक्ट हो जाता है। दक ने कहा कि प्रचार के दौरान कोविड 19 गाइडलाइन की पालना करें। जिताऊ उम्मीदवार का आंकलन कर चयन किया जाएगा। समन्वित प्रयासों से हम जिले में जीत का परचम लहरा देंगे।

कार्यकर्ता तैयारी में जुट जाएं, कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ने का फार्मूला सफलता दिलाएगा

चित्तौड़गढ़। पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर ग्रामीण ब्लॉक कांग्रेस की बैठक मंगलवार को हुई। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि कार्यaकर्ता पूरी मेहनत व समर्पण से चुनाव में जुट जाएं। विकास की कड़ी से कड़ी जोडने के लिए आमजन अपना समर्थन देगा। अध्यक्षता ग्रामीण ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष त्रिलोकचन्द्र जाट ने की।

मुख्य अतिथि एवं वक्ता पूर्व विधायक एआईसीसी सदस्य सुरेंद्र सिंह जाड़ावत ने कहा कि सभी कांग्रेसजन एकजुट होकर और सारे काम छोड़कर अब इस चुनाव में लग जाएं। राज्य में हमारी सरकार है तो विकास के लिए कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ने के लिए आमजन का समर्थन हासिल करें। जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में ओर जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनेगा।

बैठक को जिला अध्यक्ष मांगीलाल धाकड़, शहर अध्यक्ष प्रेमप्रकाश मूंदड़ा, पीसीसी सदस्य रामलाल जाट,पूर्व जिला उपप्रमुख जनकसिंह ,पूर्व प्रधान पुष्पा जाट, गोविंदसिंह, नप उपसभापति कैलाश पंवार, रमेशनाथ, निवर्तमान जिला परिषद सदस्य मोहन सिंह भाटी, सरपंच रविराज सिंह, राजू सोमानी,प्रकाश खटिक, नीरज शर्मा, विक्रम जाट, ओमप्रकाश जाट,भेरूदास वैष्णव, सरपंच दिनेश भोई, हुक्मीचंद चोपड़ा, किरण डांगी,

राम लाल पालका, सम्पत दशोरिया, शिवगिरि धिरजी का खेड़ा आदि ने विचार रखे। बैठक का संचालन आजाद पालीवाल ने किया। बैठक में चित्तौड़गढ़ पंचायत समिति के सभी वार्डों के अलावा भदेसर पंस की छह ग्राम पंचायतों के कार्यकर्ता भी बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद थे।

