पंचायतीराज चुनाव:21 वार्डों वाली चित्तौड़गढ़ पंचायत समिति में 1.43 लाख वोटर, सबसे अधिक बस्सी में

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की सबसे बड़ी पंचायत समिति चित्तौड़गढ़ में सबसे कम मतदाता वार्ड नंबर 7 जालमपुरा और सबसे अधिक वार्ड 17 बस्सी में

जिले की सबसे बड़ी पंचायत समिति चित्तौड़गढ़ में पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए 1 लाख 43 हजार 411 मतदाता वोट डाल सकेंगे। जिसमें 72156 पुरुष और 71255 महिला मतदाता है। जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के चुनाव के लिए अंतिम मतदाता सूची का प्रारूप लगभग तैयार हो चुका है। जिले में पंस वार्ड और आबादी के लिहाज से सबसे बड़ी पंस जिला मुख्यालय चित्तौड़गढ़ ही है।

जिसमें कुल 40 ग्राम पंचायतें, पंस के 21 और जिला परिषद के 4 वार्ड है। कुल 190 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए। जिनमें से दो सहायक मतदान केंद्र सावा व कश्मौर शामिल है। जहां सबसे अधिक क्रमश: 1535 व 1133मतदाता है। सबसे कम 419 मतदाताओं का बूथ सामरी में है। पंस व जिप वार्डों के लिए एक साथ मतदान सबसे आखिरी चरण यानी 5 दिसंबर को होगा।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के लिए सबसे अधिक 8611 मतदाता वार्ड नंबर 17 में है। यह सबसे बड़ी ग्राम पंचायत बस्सी से बना है। जो इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण हो गया कि यह वार्ड सामान्य महिला का है। इस बार प्रधान पद भी सामान्य महिला का है। सबसे कम 4640 मतदाता वार्ड नंबर 7 जालमपुरा में है। यह भी महिला वार्ड ही है।

इस क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद वार्ड: सबसे अधिक 39 हजार पार मतदाता शंभूपुरा-सावा क्षेत्र में
चित्तौड़गढ़ | पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए सबसे अधिक 39051 मतदाता वार्ड नंबर 10 सावा-शंभूपुरा क्षेत्र में हैं। सबसे कम 31 हजार वोट वार्ड नंबर 3 बस्सी में है। वार्ड नंबर 4 घोसुंडा क्षेत्र में 38920 व वार्ड नंबर 11 विजयपुर-गिलुंड में 34440 मतदाता हैं।

