देश की सेवा का जज्बा:हैड कांस्टेबल बनने के लिए 150 ने आउटडोर परीक्षा दी

चित्तौड़गढ़2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कुंभानगर पुलिस लाइन में परीक्षा

कांस्टेबल से हैड कांस्टेबल की आउटडाेर परीक्षा गुरुवार को पुलिस लाइन में हुई।

एएसपी सरिता सिंह ने बताया कि कांस्टेबल से हैड कांस्टेबल आउटडोर परीक्षा उदयपुर आईजी बिनिता ठाकुर के निर्देशन में हुई। एसपी दीपक भार्गव भी मौजूद रहे।

परीक्षा में 150 अभ्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। आउटडोर परीक्षा में दौड़, पीटी, परेड, हथियारों के बारे में जानकारी, फिंगर प्रिंट आदि की दक्षता की जांच की जाती है। परीक्षा देर शाम तक कुंभानगर पुलिस लाइन में हुई।

