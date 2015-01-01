पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 नए शिड्यूल:19 ट्रिप राेडवेज बसाें का संचालन शुरू

चित्तौड़गढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेनाकाल में अब काेटा, उदयपुर, भीलवाड़ा, बांसवाड़ा के लिए यात्रियाें काे मिल सकेगी नई बसें

काेराेना के कारण लंबे समय से राेडवेज प्रशासन पूर्ण रूप से बसाें का संचालन नहीं कर पा रहा था, इस पर लगे ब्रेक अब हट गए है। चित्ताैड़ आगार ने 2458 किमी की बढ़ाेतरी के साथ सात नए शिड्यल के 19 ट्रीपाें का संचालन भी शुरू किया है। नए शिड्यूल में खासकर बडे़ शहर काेटा, उदयपुर के साथ-साथ भीलवाड़ा, बांसवाड़ा के लिए नई बसाें का संचालन शुरू कर दिया है।

काेराेना के कारण मार्च महीने में लाॅकडाउन लगने के बाद से राेडवेज के संचालन पर ब्रेक लग गए थे। केवल राेडवेज की वही बसें सड़क पर दाैड़ती नजर आती थीं, जाे प्रशासन के निर्देशानुसार प्रवासियाें के लाने एवं ले जाने के काम में आ रही थीं। इस कारण अकेले चित्ताैड़ आगार काे प्रतिदिन करीब 11 लाख रुपए के राजस्व की हानि हाे रही थीं। जब से लाॅकडाउन अनलाॅक हुआ, धीरे-धीरे राेडवेज ने कुछ रूटाें पर बसाें का संचालन शुरू किया।

गत दिनाें तक चित्ताैड़गढ़ आगार द्वारा प्रतिदिन 58 शिड्यूल संचालन करने में सफल रहा। इसी परिणामस्वरूप अब चित्ताैड़ आगार प्रशासन ने दाे दिन पहले ही पूर्ण रूप से संचालन शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक ओमप्रकाश चेचाणी के अनुसार काेराेना से पहले चित्ताैड़ आगार द्वारा 67 शिड्यूल पर बसाें का संचालन हाेता था। कुल 33 हजार किमी प्रतिदिन बसें दाैड़ रही थीं।

काेराेना के कारण मार्च महीने में एकदम ब्रेक लग गए थे। अनलाॅक के बाद अब धीरे-धीरे संचालन पटरी पर आने लगा है। अब पूर्ण रूप से सभी 65 शिड्यूल पर बसाें का संचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। यात्रियाें की मांग एवं निगम आय वृद्धि काे ध्यान में रखते हुए आगार ने दाे दिन पहले ही 2458 किमी के संचालन में वृद्धि करते हुए सात नए शिड्यूल पर बसाें का संचालन शुरू कर दिया है। इससे अब चित्ताैड़ आगार की बसें नियमित साढे़ 23 हजार किमी तक दाैड़ने लगी है।

कांस्टेबल परीक्षा से राेडवेज में बढ़ा यात्रीभार, अतिरिक्त बसें लगानी पड़ी
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन शुक्रवार काे राेडवेज का यात्रीभार बढ़ गया। सुबह 11.30 से देर शाम तक राेडवेज बस स्टैंड पर यात्रियाें की चहल पहल रही। काेराना के कारण अब तक अधिकांश बसाें में नामामात्र के यात्री दिखाई दे रहे थे। बड़े दिनाें बाद बस स्टैंड की बुकिंग पर टिकट लेेने के लिए कतारें लगी रही।

भीलवाड़ा तथा बेगूं रूट की कई बसें प्लेटफार्म पर पहुंचते ही फुल हो गई। आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक ओमप्रकाश चेचाणी ने बताया कि कांस्टेबल भर्ती के कारण यात्रीभार बढ़ा है। उदयपुर एवं बांसवाड़ा के लिए दाे-दाे अतिरिक्त बसें लगानी पड़ी।

यह भी जानना जरूरी... किस रूट पर नई बसाें का संचालन शुरू किया, कहां-कहां हाेकर गुजरेंगी बसें
चित्ताैड़-काेटा: यह बस प्रतिदिन सुबह 5.15 बजे चित्ताैड़ से रवाना हाेगी, जाे सुबह सवा नाै बजे काेटा पहुंचेंगी। सफर वाया डाबी रहेगा। यही बस वापसी में काेटा से सुबह 11.30 बजे रवाना हाेगी जाे वाया डाबी, मंगलवाड़ हाेते हुए शाम साढे़ छह बजे उदयपुर आएगी। यही बस उदयपुर से शाम साढे़ सात बजे रवाना हाेकर रात्रि 10 बजे चित्ताैड़ आएगी।

चित्ताैड़-उदयपुर: यह बस चित्ताैड़ से दाेपहर 15.20 बजे रवाना हाेकर जाे वाया मंगलवाड़ हाेते हुए शाम 5.50 बजे उदयपुर पहुंचेंगी। वापसी में उदयपुर से शाम 6.55 बजे रवाना हाेकर रात्रि एक बजे काेटा पहुंचेगी। काेटा-चित्ताैड़: काेटा से यह बस सुबह सवा सात बजे रवाना हाेकर, वाया डाबी-मंगलवाड़ हाेते हुए सुबह 11.15 बजे चित्ताैड़ पहुंचेंगी।

चित्ताैड़-भीलवाड़ा: यह बस चित्ताैड़ से सुबह साढे़ छह बजे रवाना हाेकर सुबह आठ बजे भीलवाड़ा पहुंचेंगी। वापसी में भीलवाड़ा से सुबह नाै बजे उदयपुर के लिए रवाना हाेगी, जाे वाया मंगलवाड़ हाेते हुए एक बजे उदयपुर पहुंचेंगी। यही बस उदयपुर से चित्ताैड़ के लिए दाेपहर 1.50 बजे रवाना हाेगी जाे मंगलवाड़ हाेते हुए शाम 4.20 बजे चित्ताैड़ आएगी।

चित्ताैड़-बेगूं: यह बस चित्ताैड़ से 8.30 बजे रवाना हाेकर 10.30 बजे बेगूं पहुंचेंगी। वापसी में बेगूं से सवा 11 बजे रवाना हाेकर सवा एक बजे चित्ताैड़ पहुंचेंगी। यही बस चित्ताैड़ से बेगूं के लिए दाेपहर दाे बजे रवाना हाेगी, जाे शाम चार बजे बेगूं पहुंचेंगी। बेगूं से शाम साढे़ चार बजे रवाना हाेगी जाे चित्ताैड़ शाम साढे़ छह बजे पहुंचेंगी। इस प्रकार इस बस सेवा के कुल चार ट्रीप हाेंगे।

कपासन-भीलवाड़ा: यह बस कपासन से सुबह सवा सात बजे रवाना हाेकर वाया लांगच हाेते हुए सुबह दस बजे भीलवाड़ा पहुंचेंगी। वापसी में सुबह साढे़ दस बजे भीलवाड़ा से रवाना हाेकर दाेपहर 12 बजे चित्ताैड़ पहुंचेंगी। यही बस चित्ताैड़ से दाेपहर 12.35 बजे रवाना हाेकर भीलवाड़ा दाेपहर दाे बजे पहुंचेंगी। इसके बाद भीलवाड़ा से शाम चार बजे रवाना हाेकर शाम सात बजे कपासन पहुंचेंगी।

बांसवाड़ा-चित्ताैड़: यह बस बांसवाड़ा से सुबह पाैने सात बजे रवाना हाेकर सुबह पाैने 12 बजे चित्ताैड़गढ़ पहुंचेंगी। यही बस वापसी में चित्ताैड़ से दाेपहर सवा तीन बजे रवाना हाेकर रात्रि सवा दस बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेंगी।

अनुबंधित बसाें का संचालन अभी बंद, 15 बसें ऑफ रूट
राेडवेज में अनुबंध पर लगी करीब 20 बसाें का संचालन अभी बंद है। यह अनुबंधित बसें काेराेनाकाल से पहले प्रतिदिन करीब 10 हजार किमी चित्ताैड़ आगार के निर्देशानुसार संचालित हाेती थीं। इन अनुबंधित बसाें के संचालन के लिए निगम मुख्यालय से अलग से आदेश जारी हाेने की उम्मीद है। दूसरी और निगम की 15 बसें ऑफ रूट है। इन बसाें में तकनीकी खराबी है। जाेधपुर, जयपुर, अजमेर वर्कशाॅप में ठीक हाेने के लिए गई हुई है।

