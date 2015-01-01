पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिकित्सा विभाग का दावा:24 नए पाॅजिटिव, इनमें 12 निम्बाहेड़ा के मंत्री आंजना व भाई इंदौर अस्पताल में भर्ती,अब तक 72 हजार सैंपल लिए, मृत्युदर अन्य जिलों की तुलना में कम

चित्तौड़गढ़16 मिनट पहले
चित्तौड़गढ़| इंदौर अस्पताल में भर्ती सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना व भाई मनोहर आंजना।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। रविवार रात दो दर्जन लोगों की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। सांवलियाजी अस्पताल की लैब की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में 24 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें शहर के तीन और निंबाहेड़ा के 12 जने शामिल हैं। शहर के प्रतापनगर, चंदेरिया क्षेत्र के अलावा गिलूंड निवासी हैं। दो जने मंगलवाड़ क्षेत्र के हैं। चार बड़ीसादड़ी और दो निकुंभ क्षेत्र के हैं। सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित निम्बाहेड़ा क्षेत्र के 12 हैं। कुछ दिन पूर्व संक्रमित हुए सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना की दूसरी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी, लेकिन लंग्स में इंफेक्शन के बाद अब उन्हें इंदौर चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया। उनके साथ उनके भाई पूर्व प्रधान मनोहरलाल आंजना को भी भर्ती किया गया।

जिला स्तरीय कोविड-19 टास्क फोर्स की ऑनलाइन बैठक में कोरोना रोकथाम के निर्देश
राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा के निर्देशानुसार में जिला स्तरीय कोविड-19 विरूद्ध अभियान में जिला स्तरीय गठित टास्क फोर्स के सदस्यों के साथ एक ऑनलाइन बैठक का आयोजन जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव सुनील कुमार ओझा की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। ओझा ने जिले में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए दिशा निर्देश दिए। सुरक्षा को लेकर डिप्टी सीएमएचओ सुनील मीणा ने बताया कि जिले में कोविड-19 को लेकर सुरक्षा के पुख्ते इंतजाम स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कर रखे हैं। कोविड-19 के मरीजों के अब तक 72 हजार सैंपल जिले में लिए जा चुके हैं।

जिले में मृत्युदर अन्य जिलों की तुलना में सबसे कम है। दीपावली के बाद प्रतिदिन रेंडम सैंपलिंग की जा रही है। जिला व ब्लाॅक स्तर पर वाॅटसएप ग्रुप बनाए हैैं जिसमें चिकित्साधिकारियों द्वारा कोराेना मरीजों को मार्गदर्शन दिया जाता है। कोविड केयर हाॅस्पिटल में सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। गंभीर रोगी को उदयपुर रैफर कर दिया जाता है। पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी सेवा शुरू कर दी गई है।

प्रतिदिन शाम काे कोविड मरीजों को योग, प्राणायाम एवं मेडिटेशन करवाया जाता है। टाॅस्क फोर्स के सदस्यों में सुशीला लढढा ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन एक कोविड-19 का एक जागरूकता कार्यक्रम होना चाहिए। ललित लढढा ने बताया कि कोविड-19 का ग्रामीण स्तर पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा से जागरूकता की जाए। रामेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कोविड कि जागरूकता के पंपलेट वितरित किए गए। प्राधिकरण सचिव ओझा ने बताया कि माॅस्क, सेनिटाइजर व सोशल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रखा जाए। एनजीओ व टास्क फोर्स के सभी सदस्यों को मिलकर कोविड-19 जागरूकता का अधिक से अधिक से प्रसार प्रचार को निर्देशित किया।

