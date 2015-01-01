पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:25 नए कोरोना मरीज, एक और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी संक्रमित,गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए दिए पॉवर

चित्तौड़गढ़4 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19

प्रदेश के साथ जिले में भी कोरोना संक्रमण फिर गति पकड़ रहा है। रविवार को भी 25 नए पॉजीटिव आए। जिनमें सबसे अधिक रावतभाटा क्षेत्र के है। रावतभाटा क्षेत्र के एक जिप सदस्य प्रत्याशी के भी कोरोना संक्रमित होने की जानकारी मिली है। रविवार दोपहर तक समाप्त 24 घंटे में जिले में करीब 25 नए कोरोना मरीज आए। जिनमें 20 अकेले रावतभाटा में आए।

रावतभाटा में तीन दिन से कोरोना विस्फोट जारी है। कोटा मेडिकल कालेज से शुक्रवार रात जारी एक रिपोर्ट में जिला परिषद वार्ड नंबर 21 के कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार महावीरसिंह गुर्जर भी पॉजीटिव निकले। इससे पूर्व वार्ड नंबर 18 निम्बाहेड़ा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस जिप प्रत्याशी मनोहरलाल आंजना संक्रमित हुए थे। चुनाव अभियान के दौरान अब तक सांसद सीपी जोशी, सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजना, भाजपा जिला प्रभारी किरण माहेश्वरी आदि कोरोना पॉजीटिव हो चुके। इनमें से सीपी, मंत्री आंजना व किरण कोरोना से रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए दिए पॉवर
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट केके शर्मा ने एक आदेश जारी कर कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना के निर्देश दिए। एसपी, सीईओ, एडीएम प्रशासन व भू अवाप्ति, एएसपी चित्तौड़गढ़ व रावतभाटा, आरटीओ, डीटोओ, सभी एसडीएम, सभी तहसीलदार,सभी डीएसपी, महाप्रबंधक डीआईसी, आयुक्त व सभी ईओ नगर निकाय, सभी बीडीओ व सहायक निदेशक पीआरओ को प्राधिकृत अधिकारी के बतौर नामित करते हुए कहा कि वे गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना पर कार्रवाई के लिए सक्षम रहेंगे।

